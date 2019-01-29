Florida acts against AirBnb over West Bank policy

Florida took a step Tuesday in imposing economic sanctions on the popular home-sharing platform Airbnb because of a company decision against listing properties in the West Bank, an area that is a major flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian relations.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, acting as the State Board of Administration, agreed to place Airbnb on the state’s scrutinized companies list. The list prohibits state investment in companies that boycott Israel.
DeSantis, who urged taking the step, said he hopes the state’s action causes Airbnb --- which has been working to go public later this year --- to reverse its decision.
Airbnb, which has 90 days to respond to the State Board of Administration’s action, issued a statement after the meeting reiterating that it “unequivocally” rejects the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions, or “BDS,” movement that has targeted Israel and supported Palestinians.
The company has said the decision against allowing hosts in “the settlements in the West Bank” affects about 200 listings.
