Bradenton Area CVB remains focused on best practices

As a government agency whose goal is to market the Bradenton Area as a desirable place to visit, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau does all it can to both promote the unbeatable offerings in our destination while also striving to ensure the best quality of life for residents who benefit from the economic impact generated by tourism.
To do so effectively, the BACVB has amassed a knowledgeable team of marketers and communicators from varying backgrounds, each committed to honing their skills, ensuring that the efforts of the BACVB is guaranteeing that we market the destination using only the best practices to ensure favorable results.
In 2018, the team received recognition in several different areas for this commitment and its ability to execute initiatives that set the bar for other Destination Marketing Organizations not only in the United States but also across the globe.
In September, the BACVB received a Visit Florida Flagler Award for outstanding tourism marketing in Florida, taking home an award in the Resource/Promotional Material – Consumer category for its “Sun, Sand and Holiday Fun” holiday travel TV special. The annual statewide competition was created by VISIT FLORIDA (the state’s tourism marketing organization) to honor the individuals and CVBs that use their skill, resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit to help position Florida as a top travel destination worldwide.
Even more recently, it received international recognition from Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International through its Adrian Awards, the world’s most prestigious advertising, public relations and digital marketing competition. The BACVB earned five awards (including a Gold) for: a “Beaches and Brews” video, the digital, print and promotional elements of the destination’s latest integrated marketing campaign, “Craft Your Own Vacation”, and a public relations splash event it conceived and executed in Dallas, TX.
In addition, the BACVB was one of only 33 organizations in the world to earn accreditation / re-accreditation from Destination Marketing Accreditation Program under Destinations International in 2018. Receiving re-accreditation involved a rigorous but vital process that ultimately provided validation that the strategies, policies and procedures the team has developed properly safeguard the use of public dollars, further proving our organization’s commitment to meeting industry standard for performance and accountability.
I share these accomplishments not to be boastful, but because I am proud of my team and because it is important for those living in the Bradenton Area to know that the BACVB is and will remain committed to doing all we can to provide the best return possible on every dollar we are stewards of. It is my promise to each and every one of you.
Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.
