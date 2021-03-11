Need someone to mow your yard in Bradenton during pandemic? This is the app for that

A new online service will allow local homeowners to get local lawn service providers to bid on their properties in a no-contact environment. GreenPal.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to adapt to new ways of doing things and much of that adaptation has been focused on online, no-contact services.

That has been a particularly difficult transition for some seniors who have not kept up with changes in technology.

A company pledges their online lawn provider services are easy for those who are not accustomed to daily online use.

“With the coronavirus running rampant and social distancing a communal priority, our service lends itself to be the only way to get your lawn mowed this season,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.com.

The national online company is expanding into the Bradenton area offering an easy-to-use service that allows local lawn service providers to directly bid on services for local homeowners.

The company has an 88% great-to-excellent review from existing customers.

While the pandemic has forced some seniors to get comfortable with online technology, Caballero said GreenPal.com did extensive studies on usability before launching. The company pledges it takes about a minute to sign up and lawn service providers deal directly with the customer, providing a more competitive environment that leads to fair pricing.

The system allows for homeowners to not have contact with vendors because lawn service providers bid on the property using Google maps and reviewing as many details about the property and services desired from the customer.

The online payment service also avoids the use of having to use cash, “which has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19,” Caballero said.

Caballero said almost a third of the company’s million-member households across the nation are over the age of 60.

Like many service-oriented online services, the homeowner cannot only accept the most reasonable bid, but review the bidder’s rating and reviews on the company’s website.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Bradenton find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” Caballero said.

Local service providers can be found at yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-bradenton-fl.