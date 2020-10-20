Bealls acquires Texas distribution center, Stage Stores trademarks and brands

Bealls, Inc. a 105-year-old Bradenton-based retailer with more than 500 stores across the U.S. has acquired a distribution center and the intellectual property of Texas-based retailer Stage Stores Inc., which is in liquidation.

The 435,000-square-foot distribution center is located in Jacksonville, Texas. The intellectual property includes the trademarks and trade names for Stage Stores, Goody’s, Gordmans, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Bealls. In addition, Bealls, Inc. has acquired all the private label brands and customer lists that belonged to SSI.

“We are very excited about this transaction for many reasons. The distribution center will allow us to gain additional merchandise processing capacity to support our expansion efforts. This is our first owned logistics facility located outside of the state of Florida. With our Burke’s Outlet chain expanding throughout the U.S., it is important that we shore up our foundation to support this growth. We are also excited to now own the national rights to the Bealls name,” Matt Beall, CEO and executive chairman for Bealls, Inc. said in a press release.

“While Beall’s Inc. had rights to use the name Bealls in Florida, Georgia and Arizona, Stage had previously owned the rights to use the name nationally. We believe that this will reduce confusion and create opportunities for us as we look to further grow our store and e-commerce presence.” Beall said.

The family-owned Bealls Inc. has been headquartered in Bradenton, since 1915, and now operates more than 540 retail stores in 17 states under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu and online at beallsflorida.com and burkesoutlet.com.

Matt Beall took over as CEO of the company in December 2019. In January 2019, the Herald conducted a question a question and answer session with Beall.

Robert “Bob” Beall Chairman Emeritus, Bealls, Inc. is shown with his son Robert “Matt” Beall, CEO of Bealls, Inc. provided photo

“The Bradenton area is beautiful. My family and I love being here and we love the community. The outstanding weather is certainly a major plus when it comes to recruiting top talent from other retailers in America. We have no desire to move to another location and that has never been discussed,” Beall said in January 2019 when asked about the company’s Bradenton base.

The privately held company has been owned and operated by the founding family for more than 100 years. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., visit beallsinc.com/.