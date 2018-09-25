How to buy a home in 10 basic steps

Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process.
By
Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

Real Estate News

Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

A group of homeowners who are some of the first to move into D.R. Horton's Del Tierra subdivision in East Manatee are pushing the company to fix numerous punch list items at their homes that have been ongoing for months. Video by Matt. M. Johnson.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service