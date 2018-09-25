How to buy a home in 10 basic steps

A group of homeowners who are some of the first to move into D.R. Horton's Del Tierra subdivision in East Manatee are pushing the company to fix numerous punch list items at their homes that have been ongoing for months. Video by Matt. M. Johnson.
Rod J. Rosenstein has discussed ways to remove President Trump from office. He’s also fiercely defended the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III — one of the president’s most frequent targets.
Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
Residents lined up Monday to oppose the construction of a flyover, or elevated bridge, between Palmetto and Bradenton. The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying options on replacing the DeSoto Bridge on the table.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
