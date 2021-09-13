Focus on Manatee | Workforce development is a priority. This program aims to help

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce

Even as we respond to the continually evolving impacts of the pandemic, there is good news that points to continued recovery and growth for our economy.

The Florida Chamber Foundation recently released data showing that Florida has recovered almost 1 million jobs since April 2020. More than a quarter of that recovery has been this year. The data also shows that there are more than 540,000 jobs looking for people and 523,000 people looking for jobs across the state. It is not as simple as placing people in any open job when business need specifics skills.

These numbers are two sides of the complex workforce challenges — and opportunities — we have. While the pandemic has brought unique employment pressures, building a robust, sustainable talent pipeline has been a priority for a diverse set of stakeholders and partners for decades.

At the Manatee Chamber, we have priorities that address the short-term pipeline in helping local employers connect to resources like CareerSource Suncoast and our higher education institutions. We also take a long-term approach by connecting with our K-12 system to develop programs and partnerships to help equip our students for tomorrow’s jobs.

An important effort underway is the REACH Manatee collaborative. The work includes the Manatee Chamber, Manatee Community Foundation, Bradenton Area EDC, Manatee Education Foundation, Unidos Now, University of South Florida, State College of Florida, Manatee Technical College, the School District of Manatee County, Women’s Resource Center, and a number of other non-profits, agencies, and businesses. The goal is to increase the post-secondary attainment of a high-quality credential or two- or four-year degree for people in our community.

REACH Manatee is focusing resources, growing partnerships, and making connections across the various sectors and stakeholders that are integral to post-secondary educational success. Similar collaborative efforts — known as Local College Access Networks (LCANs) — are underway across the state, including our sister effort in Sarasota called Plant Sarasota.

A data point driving our work right now is that enrollment in a post-secondary opportunity noticeably declined last year. In fact, our partners at the Florida College Access Network (FCAN) shared that, “Nationwide, direct enrollment after high school graduation was down 6.9% in Fall 2020, and enrollment declines were 2.3 times steeper for low-income high schools compared to higher-income schools. Research also shows that low-income, first generation, and students of color are among the least likely to complete the FAFSA.”

REACH Manatee and our partners are focusing on building awareness of the importance of FAFSA completion, which connects eligible students to Pell Grants. These grants are free money and can be applied to one-year technical and trade programs, two-year degrees, and four-year degrees. And this support is not just for recent high school graduates. Adults with a high school diploma or GED interested in pursuing more education for themselves can also complete the FAFSA by going to www.fafsa.gov.

Completing the FAFSA also opens doors to many more financial opportunities outside of Pell Grants. Most educational institutions require a completed FAFSA for a student to be considered by the school for more financial aid, including additional grants, scholarships, and loan options. This is why it is important for every single student to complete FAFSA, regardless of income or plans for payment. The sooner one completes the application the better too, because some financial opportunities directly from schools are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

We know these resources make a huge difference in college access and affordability. Approximately four out of five students in Florida use some combination of federal, state, and institution-based aid to pay for college.

Beginning in October, there will be free FAFSA workshops held in our community, including online, to help high school students and adults complete the application. We will publicize those workshops on the REACH Manatee website at www.REACHManatee.org and the REACH Manatee Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/REACHManatee. In the meantime, the Florida College Access Network (FCAN) offers valuable resources to help students and families navigate the FAFSA application process. One such resource is the Cash for College site at https://floridacollegeaccess.org/cashforcollege/ which offers application guides, answers to commonly asked questions, and more.

Workforce development is a long-term priority, with plenty of short-term strategies that need community-wide support. If you are interested in how you or your business can get more involved, please connect with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce at 941-748-3411.

Jacki Dezelski is president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.