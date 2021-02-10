Focus on Manatee | New year is the perfect time to build a new career. Here is where to get help

With a new year comes new commitment to resolutions — lose weight, save more money, maybe learn a new hobby. Why not resolve to make a new you in your career?

Through funding from Manatee County government under the CARES Act, CareerSource Suncoast can offer free tuition for Manatee County residents who had their employment affected by COVID-19. Joy Williams Moodie is one of the initial clients pursuing a new certification for her career.

“I had a job last year before COVID took over,” Williams Moodie said. “After I got furloughed, I reassessed where I was going in my career and what I really wanted.”

Her advice is great for all career seekers, but especially those in the aftermath of a layoff or reduction in hours due to the pandemic. Meeting with one of our career coaches can be done virtually, by phone, or through limited appointments daily in our Bradenton center.

For individuals who meet the low to moderate income threshold and live outside of the city limits within Manatee County, there are a host of short-term training programs available at no cost. Many, like the digital court reporter and transcriptionist program that Williams Moodie is studying as well as web application development, certified production technician and certified logistics technician can be done entirely online and self-paced.

“I wanted to do it two to three years ago and never got around to it,” Williams Moodie said. “COVID has leveled the playing field.”

In addition to free tuition, those who qualify will get matched up with a career coach at CareerSource Suncoast or with our partners at CareerEdge, who are funding fast track programs in healthcare, plumbing and HVAC.

The new year is a great time to commit to getting certified and taking your career in a new direction.