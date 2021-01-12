Business Columns & Blogs

Investor Column | Elder fraud begins with family. Here are some ways to fight it

By Michael T. Doll Special to the Herald

The National Council on Aging states that one in 10 Americans 60 and older experiences some form of abuse in the course of a year. That’s as many as five million seniors each year. That’s a national embarrassment that totals $36.5 billion lost every year.

It appears that family members are getting impatient waiting for their inheritances. Family, friends and caregivers commit nearly 90 percent of financial fraud perpetrated against elders in our country. Adult children, followed by grandchildren and then nieces and nephews are the family members that commit elder fraud abuse.

Here are the top 10 financial scams that target seniors, according to the National Council on Aging:

There has been very little progress in protecting seniors from these deplorable schemes. Some suggestions to help protect our most vulnerable seniors are:

A new FINRA rule now allows my industry to have a “trusted contact” added to each account. This allows us to follow up with someone to ensure the well being of a senior client.

In my personal experience which now encompasses several decades, I have not personally experienced any elder financial abuse that I am aware of. I have experienced cognitive decline in more than a few clients over the years. When I see this, I make a relative aware that they will need to be more involved with the client. I recently experienced this with a family that has been a long-time client. Both parents are now in their mid-90s. Over the past few years they have declined cognitively. They are fortunate that one of their daughters lives with them. She has taken on the role of decision maker. I am very confident that she will continue to do what is best for her parents.

If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask. Adult Protective Services is a good place to begin. To find their services in our area call the national resource line at 1-800-677-1116.

Michael T. Doll, A.A.M.S. is an investment planner with Harbor Financial Services, can be reached at 941-896-2473 or at mtdoll@harborfs.com. This is the view and/or opinion of Michael T. Doll and not necessarily the views and or opinion of Harbor Financial Services, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, whose office located in the state of Alabama. Michael T. Doll is an nvestment Planner of Harbor Financial Services, LLC

