Focus on Manatee | Despite COVID-19, we have lots to be thankful for in 2020

While many of us have made adjustments to our planned Thanksgiving celebrations, the importance of giving thanks is not diminished by the challenges of the pandemic. This year has highlighted the importance of celebrating small victories, appreciating friends and neighbors, and remaining grateful for health and safety.

I am grateful for the incredible local relationships, nurtured over many years, that allow all of us to serve the Manatee community. These partnerships proved crucial in a year of navigating a crisis and adjusting to constant unknowns. We are fortunate to live in a community that, through leadership, strength, and resilience, comes together with a focus on serving each other and bettering our quality of life.

I am thankful for the relief funds that are helping business owners, non-profits, and residents through the Manatee County CARES Act grant programs. We are hearing directly from recipients about how much of a difference these grants are making as we serve in a support role, along with many other community partners, alongside Manatee County government and its staff who are working overtime to review the thousands of applications that have been submitted.

I also have deep gratitude for the many Manatee County, city, school district, public safety, healthcare and essential services personnel who work tirelessly combating the COVID crisis and who jumped into action when Hurricane Eta threatened our area. As a participant on the Emergency Operation Center briefing calls since March, time after time I have found myself giving thanks for their professionalism, commitment, knowledge, and dedication to our community. Often, it is thankless work in the sense that most of us do not realize the tremendous effort and sacrifice of personal time and preparations, as well as exposure to risk, these individuals experience to serve and protect our community.

Finally, I am grateful for the “good” that comes through despite the challenges and difficulties. Early on, the Manatee Chamber created #ManateeStrong as an effort to highlight everyday heroes, good news, and important resources. If you haven’t yet connected with the ManateeStrong group on Facebook I invite you to do so and please share the “good” that you are witnessing in our community.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In less than six weeks, we will bid an emphatic farewell to 2020 but it is worth remembering how much we have accomplished together. I continue to be inspired by the resiliency and tenacity of business owners and their employees. I celebrate the meaningful dedication of leaders in non-profits and governmental agencies. I am moved by neighbors extending a hand, putting aside their own self-interest to make a difference for someone else.

While all of our challenges will not suddenly disappear with the arrival of 2021, with compassion, kindness, patience, and steadiness, we can navigate the challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Jacki Dezelski is president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.