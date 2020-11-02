Focus on Manatee | Veterans bring high value to companies looking to hire

Jarrod Carter’s story likely mirrors many veterans this year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Army veteran found himself unemployed as the rate of unemployed veterans tripled in a matter of months.

“Before COVID, it was hard for me to find work, let alone a career to support my family and myself,” said Carter, a father of four. “After COVID was a whole new story. When COVID hit, jobs stopped looking to hire anyone. Three days before I was supposed to get hired on as a painter for another company, the pandemic started and I got an email telling me that they won’t be bringing on new hires due to COVID-19. Months went by and nothing was opening up for me.”

Last month, Carter began a new job as a technician for veteran-owned company VetCor, doing restoration services related to water and mold damage. He’s learning a new trade and getting trained on the job while a grant for sector strategies in construction and hospitality that CareerSource Suncoast landed from CareerSource Florida will reimburse VetCor for his wages during training.

The value veterans bring to the businesses in our community is worth noting.

“It’s really a no brainer to hire veterans,” said Veteran Air President Kevin Henault, who is himself a U.S. Army vet. “Most of them have been through extensive training and they enjoy learning. They strive in a teamwork environment, but they can take direction and get the mission done by themselves as needed. They are dependable and dedicated. We are always eager to hire veterans.”

Ideally, every employer in our area would actively recruit veterans and build upon the skills gained through service. If your business does not currently proactively seek out veterans, then I encourage you to start now with our eighth annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m.

Employers can register for free online. These job fairs will occur across the state with our fellow CareerSource offices.

In the past seven years, more than 6,280 veterans and military family members who attended these events gained employment as a direct result. This year in light of the pandemic, we’re making the job fair virtual in partnership with USF and SCF, and it will be open not just to veterans but everyone looking for work.