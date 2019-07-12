Focus on Manatee: Here’s how we’re collaborating to improve economic prosperity for all

Prosperity for everyone is a tall order, yet it remains the most important goal for all of us working on talent solutions for the Suncoast.

Working backward from that vision, we must challenge our norms every day to redouble our investments in the right portfolio of partnerships to “recruit, train and retain talent for employers on the Suncoast.”

Here we are in July again, which means a new program year and new budget for CareerSource Suncoast. New funds available from all sources reflect a modest increase from last year.

This is encouraging considering that our federal formula-driven funds, which reflect our expanding local economy and consistent employment statistics, declined slightly for the sixth straight year.

The unemployment rate is stable at a remarkably low 2.8% for Manatee and Sarasota counties combined. Our region had an annual increase of 4,500 jobs, bringing our nonagricultural employment to 314,600.





This is the first year that funds from special grants have been significant enough to reverse the decline in our federal formula-driven funding.