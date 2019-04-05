Focus on Manatee: State of Talent Conference attracts several high-profile speakers

Tips for interviewing for your dream job CareerSource Suncoast offers tips on how to interview for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CareerSource Suncoast offers tips on how to interview for a job.

On May 2, the Suncoast will be the epicenter of the discussions on workforce.

For the third annual State of Talent Conference, the team at CareerSource Suncoast has taken our role as a regional convener and looked even broader. This year’s event will have an international touch as speakers from four continents will bring fresh perspectives on talent attraction, retention and training.

Emboldened by our lunch sponsor, Ringling College of Art & Design, the theme for this year’s conference is “Where Creativity Meets Talent.”

In addition to the second year of the Innovation in Workforce awards luncheon, highlighting local best practices, those staying for the entire day at Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota will witness thought-provoking ideas from across the United States and abroad.

There’s Australian journalist Meggie Palmer, using her experience as a foreign correspondent in Syria, Zimbabwe and Italy to speak on the gender pay gap and diversity issues.

UK consultant Andrew Spence has been dubbed a human resources transformer for his work studying the intersection of technology and organizational development. His most recent work has included the publication of “Blockchain and the CHRO” for the Tapscotts’ Blockchain Research Institute.

Oluwaseun Adekunle is coming from Guinness’ Nigeria operations to discuss employee relations and rewards.

Our domestic speakers have outstanding credentials, too, as Crystal Kadakia is a two-time Tedx speaker, award-winning consultant and author of the book, “The Millennial Myth: Transforming Misunderstanding into Workplace Breakthroughs.”

Josh Davies has developed the workplace skills of organization in 49 states and six countries as the CEO of The Center for Work Ethic Development.

Don Daves-Rougeux and Linked Learning will talk about how they were awarded part of California’s $250 million Career Pathways Trust Grant.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2019 State of Talent Conference are available at stateoftalent.org.

Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.