Giving Back: Here are some tips for year-end strategies for donating to charities

Giving has never been more important than it is today.
This year the charitable sector is expected to lose billions in contributions as a result of the new tax law, which has increased the standard deduction and changed other provisions.
Though tax incentives are certainly attractive, the heart and passion for making a difference remains top of mind for most people who are philanthropic — and certainly for most people who live in Manatee County.
December will be here before we know it, and with it, a barrage of appeals from nonprofit organizations working to earn your donation. Later this month, Giving Tuesday promotions will bombard your Facebook feed. The global day of giving is Nov. 27 and asks us to remember nonprofit causes as we are simultaneously engrained in the commercialism of the season.
Here are some considerations as you wade through all of the possible ways your dollars can help our community, region, and nation thrive.
Know your geography: local vs. national
If championing local causes is important to you, it is essential to know that many organizations with recognizable national names are focused solely in our community.
Easterseals of Southwest Florida, Habitat for Humanity of Manatee County, and the Humane Society of Manatee County are just a few examples of separate 501c3 charitable organizations that exclusively serve our area.
They are entirely staffed and governed by local leaders, and they have to raise their dollars locally. Some donors may overlook them, assuming they benefit from a large national network of administration and support. This is typically not the case.
Watch out for scams
Every holiday, forwarded emails encourage us to “beware” of charities that pay their staff exorbitant salaries or make other claims that put would-be donors on high alert for giving.
These declarations can be misleading or outdated. Check the facts before you share them with others and before you let them deter you from making a gift to a nonprofit that might have been on your list.
When you receive a call from someone claiming to work for a nonprofit with a compelling story and need, be sure to ask for information to be mailed or emailed. We do not recommend providing commitments to give or sharing financial information over the phone.
GuideStar.org, CharityNavitator.org, and TheGivingPartner.org are trusted online sources of nonprofit knowledge to help you sort out financials, needs, and results when you need to get the facts. The staff of Manatee Community Foundation is always available to research your questions as well.
Operating support is truly needed
Many year-end nonprofit appeals ask donors to support their operating needs, funds that are not applied to specific programs or services. These are the hardest dollars for charitable organizations to raise.
Understandably, many donors would like their dollars to go directly to the individuals being served. But programs cannot exist without keeping the lights on, without people who invest in sustainability of the work and in its oversight, and without the dedication to good communications to attract new clients and supporters.
When you find organizations with a track record of good results and efficiency, investments in operating support are more than worthwhile.
Donor advised funds
Donor advised funds continue to grow in popularity for individuals who want flexibility, personalization and ease in their giving. They can be created at any community foundation or through other providers.
This simple tool allows donors to start their own charitable fund and receive an immediate tax deduction at the time of the gift. They then recommend grants to nonprofits (local or national) from their fund. The technique of “bunching” helps donors make one gift that can be large enough to receive tax benefits in a single year and award grants to the nonprofits they care about over a period of time.
In our experience at Manatee Community Foundation, donor advisors actively recommend grants from their funds and continue to donate to the fund as they are exposed to more charitable giving opportunities that interest them.
Need is not isolated to the holidays
Long after the rush of year-end appeals have been recycled and decorations are stored away, need in our community remains. We tend to give more over the holidays because we want to share our good fortune.
Unfortunately, the overwhelming needs some children and families face do not know a season. We always have an opportunity to give. You may want to consider using the next month or so as a reflection period to plan your giving strategy for the coming year, remembering others beyond turkey time.
Think of your choices in giving as investments in the world you want to see — whether it’s here in Bradenton, in your old college town or in the nation.
Happy giving!
Susie Bowie is the executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, a charitable foundation that strengthens the community through philanthropy, education and service — for now and for the future. Email: SBowie@ManateeCF.org. Phone: 941-747-7765.
