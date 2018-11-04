Focus on Manatee: Here are some of the many ways to ‘think local’ this week

As every community in the country focuses on the local, state and federal elections that will be decided Tuesday, I encourage you to get out and vote.
For those who were not part of the record-setting vote by mail and early voting numbers, remember that polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Manatee County.
If you are not sure where your polling place is located, find that information at votemanatee.com.
For those still researching candidates for local office, find a helpful questionnaire for county commission and school board candidates at manateechamber.com/2018election.aspx.
I am particularly proud that the Manatee Chamber once again partnered with the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections to remind voters of the importance of letting their voice be counted.
In addition to helping reinforce the supervisor’s message about the different ways to vote, we facilitated high school seniors wanting to register to vote by offering that option during the Chamber’s Big Bank Theory program last month.
More than 200 business people are volunteering at all six public high schools to present a fun, hands-on activity that helps our local students sharpen their financial literacy skills.
If you’d like to volunteer, we will present at Palmetto High School next week. It’s a meaningful way to impact local students now, before they are out on their own facing tough budgeting and spending decisions.
Another “think local” opportunity comes this Wednesday when the Manatee Chamber and Greater Sarasota Chamber partner to host our annual Expo at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. It is our region’s largest showcase event and the public is encouraged to attend.
More than 160 local businesses will share their products and services. Admission is $5 and there will be free food samples from 13 local restaurants, entertainment and lots of great prizes, including a $1,500 “stay and play” grand prize package. Parking is free and the Expo is open from 4-7:30 p.m.
I also encourage you to “think local” by continuing to support the many businesses impacted over the past several months by red tide.
Most will experience a needed boost with the start of “season” here on the Gulf coast, but we can extend support to our neighbors and local businesses by living like a tourist in our own town.
I know that our community has responded generously to the call to patronize these businesses.
It matters.
Jacki Dezelski is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
