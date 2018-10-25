Focus on Manatee: Here’s how you can celebrate the return of the Crosley Theater

Though residents and visitors alike can appreciate and take in the grandeur of the Powel Crosley Estate during year-round events at the famed estate, the fall and winter months bring some of the Bradenton area’s top arts and cultural events at the Mediterranean Revival-style mansion (which stands in tribute to a bygone era and its famous inventor owner who brought radio to the masses).
December marks the return of Crosley Theater, which first invites visitors to experience the warmth and joy of the holidays with “A Classic Crosley Christmas” — while immersing themselves in the historic glamor of the estate — as they move from room to room to experience the festive evening of theater, traditional carols and tales.
Shows include “The Gift of the Magi,” “Belle’s Story” and “A Visit from Saint Nick.” All run Dec. 11-14 and Dec. 18-21 at 7:30 p.m., with additional show times Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21 at 2 p.m.
Following the shows, guests will join the theater groups’ talented cast in an interactive version of “A Christmas Carol.”
All in all, it is the perfect option for families in search of a great yuletide event for all ages.
For those looking for an additional opportunity to visit the historic estate to take in more unique theatrical presentations, “An Improv to Murder” (with shows Jan. 15-27) provides a fun departure from the Bradenton area’s many holiday events slated for the end of the year.
Shows include “Murder by Six Degrees of Murder,” “Murder by Death,” “Murder by Musicals” and more crime-solving capers, all of which invite guests to follow characters gathering clues as they solve an interactive murder mystery taking place throughout the estate. Show times are Jan. 15-18 and Jan. 22-27 at 7:30 p.m. with additional 2 p.m. showtimes on Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-27.
Year after year, the Powel Crosley Estate continues to provide one-of-a-kind, theatrical events while also showcasing and teaching generations about one of the Bradenton area’s most historic landmarks and most prolific residents.
I hope many take advantage and take in a show or two.
Tickets to Crosley Theater are available for sale via the Manatee Performing Arts Center’s box office or at tickets.manateeplayers.com. For more information, visit https://www.bradentongulfislands.com/crosley-theater.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
