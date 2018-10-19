Enhancing security while offering access to prime fishing? That’s Port Manatee’s plan

True “win-win” propositions can be as tough to findas that perfect fishing spot.
With that in mind, Port Manatee is celebrating more than a decade of success of a community-based program that is indeed providing mutual benefits — giving recreational boaters an opportunity to drop their lines in a prime fishing area while furnishing an extra level of security for the seaport.
When initiated in early 2008, the Zone Watch program of Port Manatee and the U.S.Coast Guard was the first of its kind anywhere, and it has since become a model for similar undertakings.
Under the vanguard cooperative agreement between Port Manatee and the Coast Guard,boaters who have met screening requirements and completed mandatory training gain access to an area of lower Tampa Bay surrounding man-made island Manbirtee Key that is within the port’s security zone. In turn, those boaters supply watchful eyes and ears in the waters just off the port.
The waters within 500 yards of Manbirtee Key have been designated by the Coast Guard as off limits to boaters, but an exception is made for those who have applied for and met qualifications for membership in Zone Watch.
To be a Zone Watch member, one must submit an application along with a processing fee and proof of meeting background screening criteria and, after passing application review, participate in training led by David St. Pierre, Port Manatee’s director of public safety and security.
The next training session isslated for Nov. 13. Details are available online at portmanatee.com/security/zone-watch/ or by phoning Port Manatee’s security department at 941-722-6621.
The training encompasses briefing on Coast Guard security awareness and explanation of procedures for entering and leaving the restricted zone around Manbirtee Key.
ZoneWatch members are provided credentials including a Zone Watch flag to be displayed on their boat when accessing the security area.
Rules for boats operating in the Manbirtee Key security zone include keeping main engines off so as to protect sensitive seagrasses from propeller-related damage.
Port Manatee worked collaboratively with Audubon Florida and Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC in formation of 60-acre Manbirtee Key from materials generated in establishment of the port channel. Also, the port has proactively engaged in a seagrass meadow project surrounding the man-made island that has been recognized with awards from such distinguished entities as the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, American Association of Port Authorities and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Interestingly enough, these flourishing seagrasses not only promote healthy water quality but also support hosts of popular gamefish, from snook to redfish.
Whereas Zone Watch membership currently numbers more than 1,350, one might typically expect to see three or four Zone Watch member boats in the restricted area on a weekday and perhaps as many as 10 on a busy weekend.
Offering these approved program participants access to an ideal fishing spot — and at the same time deriving security benefits — is another way in which Port Manatee contributes to its community, beyond the more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs Port Manatee supports while generating more than $2.3 billion in annual economic impacts for Manatee County and beyond.
Carlos Buqueras is the executive director at Port Manatee and can be reached at cbuqueras@portmanatee.com.
