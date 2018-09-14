Focus on Manatee: Here’s how the Bradenton Area EDC is demonstrating the county’s business allure

Smart organizations monitor their metrics beyond the bottom line. The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (EDC) is no different, but what we measure isn’t what you might expect.
While preparing for our upcoming annual meeting on Nov. 2, we analyzed our entire marketing pipeline for recruiting companies to locate in Manatee County. We also examined our interactions with local, established businesses.
One metric we examined relates to our growing catalog of videos. These short messages fit into three categories that target different audiences for different reasons.
Industry videos showcase businesses operating in sectors targeted in our strategic plan. Through the words of executives and employees, these vignettes demonstrate that Manatee County has what it takes to be the business address for the south Tampa Bay region.
Targeted sectors for recruitment include advanced manufacturing, aviation/aerospace/defense, corporate headquarters, infotech, life sciences and sports performance.
We focus on those industries because they are growing nationally and globally, they tend to provide higher-wage careers, and we already have businesses here in those sectors and the resources to support more of them.
So far, we’ve profiled four sectors by providing a glimpse into SUNZ Insurance, SRQ Bio/Roskamp Institute, Radiant Power Corp., and RND Automation and Engineering.
941NEXT videos highlight the experiences of young professionals who live and work in Manatee County. Some are Bradenton area natives; others are transplants.
Their stories demonstrate that our community can attract and retain young talent – a key factor in corporate relocation decisions. Additionally, young professionals considering a move to Manatee County can hear first-person accounts from their peers on what it’s like to live and work here.
“Monthly Minute” videos provide a rapid-fire update on the EDC’s work. Literally a minute long, the videos keep our stakeholders informed and provide information of interest to corporate relocation prospects. Topics have included reports from the Boston BIO Conference, Farnborough International Airshow and higher education assets in our region.
The videos are shared on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. In the first 10 months of this fiscal year, our videos have been viewed more than 26,000 times. We invite you to follow us. Links to our social media feeds are available at www.BradentonAreaEDC.com.
We’re proud of that number, and we’re just beginning. But ultimately, it’s not about amassing viewership – it’s about telling a story that helps to grow Manatee County’s economy and attract and retain talent.
We invite you to browse our video catalog at www.BradentonAreaEDC.com/videos and share clips you like with friends and followers. Help us spread the word about Manatee County as an ideal location for growing businesses and a talented workforce.
And we invite you to join us for our annual update luncheon on Nov. 2 at the new GROVE Restaurant in Lakewood Ranch. We’ll share more of our results and compelling stories from businesses that are driving our economy forward and making a mark in their industries.
Registration will open soon at www.BradentonAreaEDC.com/events.
Sharon Hillstrom is president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (BradentonAreaEDC.com). She can be contacted at 941-803-9036 or info@bradentonareaedc.com.
