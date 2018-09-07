Focus on Manatee: Here’s how local businesses partnering with schools is having a big impact

Last week I attended a creative thinking session with stakeholders supporting the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading (GLR).
The Manatee Chamber is committed to the goals of the GLR initiative, which strives to have all children reading on grade level by third grade.
Two questions asked of me during a small group discussion session: “Why are you here?” And, “Why is the Chamber involved?”
The answers were easy.
The success of children in our K-12 education system is critical to the long-term success of local businesses. No asset is more important to a business than its workforce — its people.
The academic success of students, with literacy at its core, is a foundation upon which to build their career success. For most companies, the ability to grow heavily depends on access to an appropriately-skilled workforce.
An area’s talent is also a significant driver in attracting new businesses. And, I believe the heart of our community rests in wanting all children to dream big dreams and have the support they need to achieve success.
Many of our local businesses partner with schools to impact a large diversity of programs, initiatives and outcomes. Each and every one of these businesses deserve recognition.
The community is invited to help celebrate the hundreds of partnerships between local businesses and our schools. The Manatee Chamber and School District of Manatee County will host the 28th annual Business & Education Partnership Awards on Sept. 21.
There were 110 nominations submitted for this year’s awards. Partnerships are as different as the businesses, schools and students they impact but one thing is consistent — the results are a triple win.
Students receive enhanced learning opportunities and expand their connections to local businesses and careers. Schools and teachers receive needed support to complement their classroom curriculum and outside programs.
Businesses people engage with students who just might be their future employee and always express gratitude about their partnership experiences. To learn more about the awards event, please visit www.ManateeChamber.com/BizEd.
Another impactful way to support our students is by volunteering in the classroom. During October and November, the Manatee Chamber will present a financial literacy program at all six public high schools.
It’s called “The Big Bank Theory” and walks high school seniors through the monthly financial obligations of a 25-year old. Volunteers help the students navigate a hands-on activity to make spending choices on items like housing, transportation, insurance, childcare, entertainment, groceries and more.
You’ll see the proverbial “light bulbs going off” as the students make the connection between their randomly assigned profile and how their education and training affects their career and earnings. To learn more about volunteering, please visit www.ManateeChamber.com/BigBank.
Time and time again, I meet business people for whom the question “How can I help?” is top of mind. When it comes to supporting students, there are a multitude of possibilities, including helping to honor those businesses currently engaged.
To all who are, and all considering the possibilities, I say thank you!
Jacki Dezelski is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
