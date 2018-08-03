Focus on Manatee: Cortez passport program provides free fun in support of historic community

For more than a century, those living and working in the historic Cortez Fishing Village – the oldest working fishing village in the state – have worked tirelessly to preserve the characteristics and traditions of authentic Florida while also developing into one of the top locations in the Bradenton area to explore, dine, shop and learn about our community’s history.
And while many are likely familiar with a few of the merchants that call the fishing village home, it might come as a surprise to hear that today (among the fish houses, docks and waterways), there are upwards of 30 businesses and non-profits found within the village, all offering a unique experience for residents and visitors alike.
At the onset of summer, these organizations banded together to create a unique initiative for those interested in learning more about and exploring this historic section of the Bradenton area when it rolled out a new cooperative neighborhood program known as the Cortez Passport.
Created to support the Florida Maritime Museum, the program invites guests to visit at least 12 participating businesses and get their official Cortez Passport stamped to then receive a Cortez Explorer T-shirt at the Florida Maritime Museum (at 4415 119th St. W. in Cortez).
Best of all: It’s free, though I do encourage visitors to shop, dine and enjoy an adventure or two while exploring.
The 27 participating stops and locations:
- AMI Dolphin Tours
- Annie’s Bait & Tackle
- Beach’n Rides & Rentals
- Bradenton Boat Club
- Bunny & Pirates
- Cortez Bait & Seafood
- Cortez Cafe
- Cortez Cultural Center
- Cortez Deep Sea Fishing
- Cortez Kitchen
- Cortez Surf & Paddle
- Cortez Watersports
- Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH)
- Florida Maritime Museum and Folk School
- Flippin’ Mullet Sports Bar
- King Triton Excursions
- Legend Fishing Charters
- O’Shucks Raw Bar & Grill
- Sea Hagg
- Seafood Shack
- Star Fish Company
- Swordfish Grill
- The Beach Shop
- Tide Tables
- Tyler’s Ice Cream
- YOLO adventures
- WAVES Social Boat Club.
Above all, the Cortez Passport is designed to connect the merchants that call it home and encourage exploration of the historic neighborhood, providing a thorough introduction to all of the unique stops found within the vibrant community.
In the roughly two months since the program was launched, many visitors and locals have signed up to take the challenge and visit these locations – all within a 1.25-mile radius. And this is only the beginning.
Foot traffic continues to increase and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has plans to support the program through upcoming and on-going marketing efforts.
I hope that as summer draws to a close, families also find their way out to Cortez to support this community – as well as the locally-owned businesses and non-profits that love and maintain it – so that future generations can experience the area’s unique culture and celebrate the traditional life of Florida’s west coast and the industry that helped put us on the map.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
