1-22 wednesday letters

Coyotes are ‘hungry and unafraid’
Coyote warning in Central Park.
Sunday night at 2 a.m. Pumpkin was crying to go out. She hates the cold, so I picked her up and placed her in the grass just beyond the edge of the lanai. She didn’t waste time sniffing or finding the right “spot” like she normally does on a warm night. She quickly did what she needed to do and turned to run back into the house. Little did we know, we were being watched.
It all happen in a split second. A coyote was bold enough to come right onto my lanai, inches from my open back sliders, and steal Pumpkin from me as she stood at my feet. The coyote grabbed her and ran into the darkness. I could only hear Pumpkin’s cries of terror as I lost sight of them both.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No dog was more loved. At only 2 pounds she was our baby. We’ve had her for over 10 years and we still “argued” over who got to hold her during a movie, or who’s turn it was to sleep with her at night. Our hearts are broken.
Be careful with your babies, especially at night. The coyotes are hungry and unafraid.
Julie Young
Bradenton
Palma Sola Causeway looks ‘horrible’
Remember when the biggest problems on Palma Sola Causeway/ Redneck Riviera were rednecks drinking beer with T-back-clad girls playing on the beach along the road and a few fellas hanging out in the mangroves?
Well this “gateway” to our beautiful island has become nothing more than a used car selling, RV parking (for weeks at a time), horse pooping sideshow. What has happened to a once nice drive to the beach?
I have spoken to several law enforcement agencies about the people who decide to spend their week in Florida parked on the causeway for free. They merely shrug their shoulders. Now I think they may have asked some of these folks to leave, but a day or two later they are back and set up in their “private resort.” I always thought overnight parking was illegal along there, but I guess not. Heck, I remember when you couldn’t park with your girlfriend along there with out a police officer showing up to shut you down.
The causeway looks horrible with all this junk going on. Who’s in charge of this mess? Come on city of Bradenton clean up your mess, before Trump wants to build a wall there!
Rick Lewis
Holmes Beach
Comments