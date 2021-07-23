Faith Matters | Pandemic has given us new ways to deepen our trust in God

Many are finding it difficult to find their way back to a busy lifestyle after slowing down in the pandemic. After a stressful time of ministry, Jesus invites his disciples to come away to a deserted place to rest a while. It did not turn out to be as restful as they had hoped, because the crowds followed, and they needed food and healing. Though we went into isolation in 2020, it was not as restful as we had imagined, either.

Learning to adapt ourselves to change has given opportunity to deepen our trust in God. For instance, this pastor adapted to new ways of serving communion.

As a weekly eucharistic church, Peace Presbyterian had always served it by intinction — coming forward to receive a piece of bread from a loaf to dip into the cup. At the start of pandemic, we offered it in a portico outside, inviting folks to drive to the church after viewing worship online. Then we encouraged people to set up their own communion at home. In outdoor worship September through Easter, we invited the congregation to walk through the sanctuary to receive an individual bread ball and tiny cup.

Baking fresh bread for the congregation has been a surprising delight for this pastor, as the rolling of 200 balls each week gives me the time to pray for each person in the congregation by name.

One Saturday night, after we had moved back inside the sanctuary with our masks, we realized that the tiny cups had mysteriously run out. Necessity became the mother of invention again. It turned out to be our best method yet for “safely served” communion, so we are still doing it this new way. The small bread balls are placed on multiple plates with toothpicks in each one. At the moment of pouring the wine (juice) into the chalice, the plates also receive a splash from celebrant, so that the bread balls are dipping their bottoms in wine. The first Sunday I laughed and cringed a little to hear someone call it “hors d’oeuvres with Jesus.” Yet it has become for us just another way to experience the mysterious yet real presence of Christ with all the saints at the table.

Speaking of real presence, we have learned to be flexible in how we are present to each other, as we adapted necessity to new ways of being in community. Connecting over the phone is a good way to pray with someone in the hospital, and Zoom has provided a reasonably healthy platform for being together for small groups or committees, though sometimes frustrating.

While it is meaningful to be together in person again for most activities, I am glad for the opportunity we have had to experience new ways of building relationships with God and one another. When Jesus and his disciples tried to get away to a deserted place via boat, the people followed along by shore. It was not the peaceful escape they had hoped. Nevertheless, Jesus had compassion on the crowds of people who came with their needs.

I hope we can continue to serve with compassion and flexibility the many who have needs in our world. Let us be patient and kind with one another, recognizing that we are still adjusting to change.

The prophet, Isaiah speaks God’s word to us from chapter 43: Do not fear, for I am with you…Do not remember the former things, or consider the things of old. I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Rev. Elizabeth Deibert is pastor and head of staff at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch, http://peacepcusa.com/