Faith Matters | What my puppy has taught me about being one of Jesus’s ‘pets’

When my wife and I decided (well, one of us conceded) to get a puppy, many claimed we had essentially chosen to bring a toddler into the house. Thus far that prophecy has proven more accurate than desired. But just as parenthood pressed us into a deeper identity as children of God, so has this new experience given me — I can’t speak for her — a deeper appreciation for life as one of God’s pets.

While that metaphor may seem a suburban cultural accommodation, Jesus did “slide” into the divine Old Testament metaphor of a shepherd. And since this Shepherd doesn’t profit from his sheep, yet calls each one by name (John 10:3), I don’t think it’s a stretch to say He sees us more as pets than livestock.

If sheep have earned a place in livestock lore for their stupidity, could puppies not line up next to them in “petdom?” With a propensity to gorge herself on any non-edible/often harmful food replacement du jour, Journey leaves me rehearsing Harry’s line from “Dumb and Dumber”: “Just when I thought you couldn’t be any dumber, you pull something like this, and totally …” but without the redemptive ending.

Still, her senseless and stubborn disobedience has taught me more than I initially wanted to learn. We began issuing the “come” command without any delectable enticement. Armed with only words, each leading to a grand crescendo of vociferous frustration (COME!!!!), I had no place to left to go but Google.

Apparently, a puppy will only consistently choose to come if she feels you present a better option. Why come inside when playing in a neighbor’s yard, or running down the street, feels more like freedom? Why choose to forgo the immediate gratification of tearing up a napkin? It better be good!

Not only did I need to offer a treat, I also had to swap out anger with a gentle welcoming tone, and replace the scowl with a smile. I mean, would I come to a big, loud, angry dude? As I thought more about this, it made me wonder if I weren’t the dumber one for having such an expectation.

But consider Jesus’ call to his “pets,” in John 10:27 “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” Why do they come when called, even after they stray? They don’t hear a harsh word or see a scowl but feel the tender call of One who epitomizes a “gentle and lowly heart (Matthew 11:29).”

Impetuous and irrational, and far less finicky in quality and quantity of food consumption, I see more of myself in Journey than I care to admit. As a result, I’m more amazed by the tender voice of the One who still patiently calls, “Come.”

As puppies, we might first be drawn to God for His many treats and benefits — as we should — but we can grow into a simple satisfaction on His path and in His presence. In Psalm 30, we read:

You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.

What would happen if we became more open to the possibility that God’s path and presence actually presented the better option?

With the “live your truth” narrative so popular and attractive for people of all ages and levels of religiousity, only something tastier and offered in such a tone will lead any of us back.

As parents, pastors, teachers, friends, neighbors, let us not simply tell people to come, but expose the tender gentle heart of a Savior who calls his pets to stop munching on what harms and to begin chewing on what delights.

The grass is never actually greener on the other side, but the grace of God through Jesus sure is. Grace is always greener.

