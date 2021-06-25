Faith Matters | We are all sons and daughters of God. It is key to having a life of victory

When you see God as a perfect, loving Father, you will see yourself as a son or daughter who is perfectly loved. In the New King James Version of the New Testament, the word “Christian” appears only three times; however, son or sons appears 479 times. In the Old Testament, the term “people of Israel” is found 10 times, while “children of Israel” is found 621 times. These statistics are yet another priceless treasure of the kingdom found in Scripture, a treasure that points to the Father’s greatest love: you and me.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name. - John 1:12

Being sons and daughters of God is a primary foundation for our lives, just as it was for Jesus. The phrase, “If you are the Son of God,” began two of the devil’s temptations to Jesus in the wilderness. (See Luke 4:1–13.) He wanted Jesus to doubt that He was the literal Son of God. Today, he tries to get us to forget that by the blood of Jesus, we are the children of the Most High God as well. (Galatians 2:20.)

Our identity as sons and daughters of God is significant. In Acts 19:13-17, Jewish exorcists known as the seven sons of Sceva tried to cast out a demon, saying, “We exorcise you by the Jesus whom Paul preaches.” The demon answered them, “Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are you?” The devil and his demons know who God’s children are, and they fear them!

Cultivating your sonship is paramount for you to live a life of victory, influence, and power. Without nurturing this revelation, you will often battle the orphan spirit. The orphan spirit is an evil demon that drives you to perform and prove yourself to God instead of resting in the reality that you are His child. Where the foundation of the orphan spirit is doing; the foundation of sonship is being. The foundation of an orphan spirit is insecurity; the firm foundation of sonship is perfect love. Love is the secure foundation of the kingdom, because God is love.

Sometime in 2017, the Lord started speaking to me about what it means to be His son in a deeper way. He wanted me to know and walk in my true identity. While I knew this biblically and intellectually, there was much transformation needed. Growing in the spiritual reality of sonship has radically changed how I live my life, interact with others, and do ministry. For far too long, my identity was tied to what I did and how well I did it.

Being a pastor, as noble as that is, was my calling not my identity. I made a decision to devour the Scriptures on sonship, to relate to God first as my Father, and to see myself first as His son. While this may be an elementary truth, it is powerful! I encourage you to allow the Holy Spirit to examine your heart and expand this priceless reality of sonship in your daily walk with the Lord.

“It is through him that we live and function and have our identity; just as your own poets have said, ‘Our lineage comes from him.’”

Acts 17:28 TPT

Sonship has become a part of my meditation in the secret place in my one-on-one time with my Heavenly Father. Guarding my mind and reminding myself that whatever I am doing, I am first doing it as a son of my loving, perfect Father, I see myself as a son who is a husband, father, minister, friend, and so on. Experiencing the liberating joy, peace, assurance, wisdom, and power of walking in this way is indescribable!

