Faith Matters | Use your light to draw out those in the darkness

“You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

- Jesus Christ, Matthew 5:14–16 (NKJV)

Dearly beloved in Christ, you are designed for darkness! You are a light the brightens a room when you walk in, because Jesus, the light of the world lives within you. Making you the light of the world on Heaven’s behalf.

Living within you is the Christ who floods you with the expectation of glory! This mystery of Christ, embedded within us, becomes a heavenly treasure chest of hope filled with the riches of glory for his people, and God wants everyone to know it! - Colossians 1:27 (TPT)

I am convinced that in 2021, the Spirit of The Lord is imparting an increased anointing on the Body of Christ. I feel He is calling this the, Drawing Anointing.

From the pew to the pulpit, there is a trumpet call from Heaven for the Sons and Daughters of God to rise and shine and bring healing to an earth that is desperate for answers.

Romans 8:19 (NKJV) For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.

Let me take a moment to unpack this. The anointing is not something, it is Someone, it is The Holy Spirit! While the Holy Spirit resides in every believer, He does not rest, on every believer. You see salvation is a free gift that Jesus paid for on the cross. However Discipleship is expensive, and you and I, are required to pay.

Simply, to be a Disciple, is to be like Jesus. As a leader in His Kingdom, I am commanded to make Disciples, not converts. See Matthew 28:18-20. When building big churches; while that is important, becomes a higher priority than building big people. The Body of Christ suffers, resulting in the world suffering, because His Church is less effective. Reducing the Sons and Daughters of Glory, to a group of Christian spectators remaining babes in Christ. Remaining satisfied with nursing on the milk of the Word, and the breast of Christian entertainment provided at the Sunday show.

“Every Disciple is a Christian, but not every Christian is a Disciple.” Jesus died on the cross, but He commands you to carry it.

Luke 9:23 (NKJV) Then He said to them all, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.”

Back to the anointing that draws. There is a powerful story found in the beginning of Mark chapter 5. It is of a man that is possessed by a legion of demons. A legion is between 4,000 and 6,000. WOW! This man is so tormented by the darkness of hell, that he lives among the tombs, among the dead. He is constantly shrieking, and cutting himself with stones. No one is able to subdue him, chains and shackles cannot hold him. But then, The Light of the world enters onto the scene! So bright is Jesus, that the man enveloped in darkness sees Him from a distance, and is drawn, to the Anointed ONE.

Mark 5:6 (NKJV) When he saw Jesus from afar, he ran and worshiped Him. Notice, four to six thousand demons could not stop him from being drawn to Jesus!

During the time Jesus walked the earth, and the three years of His ministry, the Bible teaches He was both fully God, and, fully man. However, in regard to walking in the supernatural miraculous power. He did that, as a man relying on the Holy Spirit, so to show us how to live the normal Christian life.

Philippians 2:7 (ESV) But emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.

Acts 10:38 (NKJV) How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.

Three principles to increase the manifest presence of God in your life to draw out those in darkness.

Increase personal worship, prayer and the study of God’s word. Demonstrate love through acts of kindness, compassion, humility, and generosity. Take Risk when out in the community by offering prayers of healing, prophetic words, and offer people to receive Christ.

Isaiah 60:1–3 (NKJV) Arise, shine; For your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you. 2 For behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, And deep darkness the people; But the Lord will arise over you, And His glory will be seen upon you. 3 The Gentiles shall come to your light, And kings to the brightness of your rising.

“Jesus put the Kingdom of Heaven in every believer, so every believer would be Heaven on Earth”

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Don Sturiano is the senior leader of Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th St W. Bradenton. He is also the chaplain for the Bradenton Police Department. For more information and to watch online please visit www.kingdomlifechristianchurch.org