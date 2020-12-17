Faith Matters | ‘Weary’ pastors working hard to give their congregations hope

Of all of the music that surrounds Christmas, “O Holy Night,” has always been my favorite. This year the words “the thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices,” hit me in a deep way because when I look at that string of words I see both my name, Hope, and the word “weary.” Usually, those two words feel very opposite to me, but this year seem to be an apt descriptor for who I am and how I feel.

My hope remains unchanged. Jesus is still coming, just as sure as the sun rises in the morning. His promises are secure. Of this, I have no doubt.

But, the waiting has made this pastor weary. Pastors have found themselves in very tough positions this year. They are wrong if they don’t meet in person. They are wrong if they do meet in person. For many, if they do open, they spend countless hours and sleepless nights trying to figure out how to keep everyone safe while balancing everyone’s freedom, only to discover that no matter what they do, it’s all their fault and it’s absolutely wrong or, worse, nobody cares because well, they are going to do whatever they want to do anyway – like go to Disney World. While it may seem wonderful to be all snuggled in your PJs, with your second cup of coffee, watching your pastor online, you also want to make sure that they keep the physical doors of the church open, you know, in case next week you feel like dressing up and getting out of the house.

What you may not understand though is that regardless of what you choose, your pastor still has the responsibility of making it all happen to try and accommodate everybody. That’s a dangerous place to be spiritually. A pastor’s primary calling is to proclaim the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That happens through preaching, teaching, compassion, and mission – all good and vital things. But, this year so many of those things are being forced to the side by things that your pastor has little control of, for example, technology.

I have a dear friend who is a solo pastor in a tiny congregation somewhere in the middle of Kansas. Suddenly, last March, he’s having to learn how to broadcast his services not because his ego demands a larger audience, but simply so his own congregation could have the opportunity to worship. The vast majority of pastors (the ones who AREN’T mega-church pastors with enormous staffs and a seemingly endless supply of money) in this country found themselves in the exact same situation and while we could totally have a discussion about the future church, the opportunities for evangelism in the digital age, etc., the reality on the ground is that pastors were doing all that they could to keep everyone encouraged, connected, and hope-filled, all while trying to figure out how to work Zoom!

What started as a sprint has become a marathon where the finish line keeps changing every day. Too many of my pastoral colleagues around the country just simply can’t run anymore, no matter how hard they want to. It’s not that their faith has diminished. And it’s not that their doubt has increased. But, their bodies and their spirits are weary because they have been consumed with providing options (worship) for many, for something that is absolutely essential (worship) to them.

So, I’m going to ask those of you who are believers to do something special for your pastors this year. If their Christmas Eve sermon seems a little lackluster – let it go. If a long-held tradition of the church just can’t happen this season, don’t just assume that your pastor made that decision lightly, and let it go. If you are going to stay home in your pajamas and watch online, don’t send your pastor an email about what a joy it is to sit on your couch with your cup of coffee while they are standing in the middle of sanctuary trying to be present to those in the room, those online, and praying to God that the live-feed doesn’t totally tank in the process.

Because, for your pastor, worship isn’t “their job, it’s their passion, and, at the end of the day, all they really want is to bring glory to God with all their heart, soul, and spirit — and for their people to do the same.

Faith Matters is written by members of the clerical community in the Bradenton area. Rev. Hope Italiano Lee is the lead pastor at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, www.bigreenchurch.org.