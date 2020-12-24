Faith Matters | Christmas offers a weary world the hope of a ‘new and glorius morn’

Sometime in the past two weeks, whether you have connected with a church virtually, in-person, or not at all, you may have heard somewhere the 19th century French Christmas carol, “O Holy Night, “translated into English by John S. Dwight. My favorite line from that piece is this: “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.”

The weary world is ready for a new and glorious morn, yet we know the wait for vaccine distribution will be long and arduous. Continued challenges to the economy, health care and education could be severe in early 2021 in the USA and elsewhere. On top of that, the peaceful transfer of presidential power in Washington looms uncertain, just like the final seats of the Senate run-off.

For some perspective of quantitative suffering, we remember that there is a humanitarian crisis in Yemen, leaving 80% of the population — 24 million people, including children — in dire need of assistance. Add to that the needs of those all whose lives were devastated by hurricanes this year.

There is something mysterious good about suffering with one another, being weary together, when it spurs us to compassion. In 15 years of walking in the neighborhood, never have so many people smiled and spoken kind words of greeting. Never has the congregation I serve given so generously to the operating fund and to all the special offerings for local and denomination charities. Having made and distributed masks early in pandemic, this congregation like others then stepped up involvement with local organizations serving those at risk, and recently began writing thank-you notes to medical professionals.

As weary as the world is at the end of 2020, we have discovered new patterns and perspectives on life. Some of us have been able to slow down enough this season to really listen to angels, to pay more attention to mysteries. Consider the mystery of our God being born in the weakness of human flesh, coming as a frail infant, making those around him weary with sleep deprivation.

Weary obligation is seen in the Holy Family trekking to fulfill the census law. Weary vulnerability is seen in the determined trust of a first century woman, Mother Mary, giving birth to the child mysteriously conceived. Weary loyalty in the devoted fiance, Joseph, courageously playing the role of father. Many can relate to the weariness of obligations, vulnerability, and loyalty, yet in them, love is born. And this love will have obligations, vulnerability, and loyalty that give birth to love around the world.

So yes, a weary world rejoices in Christmas, and having fallen on our knees again and again, we will have hope of a new and glorious morn.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Rev. Elizabeth Deibert is pastor and head of staff at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch, http://peacepcusa.com/