Faith Matters | As we look forward to a better 2021, let’s hope for it in the right way

I received a box recently containing pictures my mom had saved from my childhood. Hidden amongst the many items, I found old baby pictures showing I had an alarmingly disproportionate head for my body. I found sports pictures revealing the unfounded confidence of a future hall of famer. And that one class picture from the second grade where my mom evidently forgot it was picture day. Wearing a worn out shirt with my hair disheveled I was grinning like I had just gotten away with something.

But I also found an old Christmas letter to Santa.

Typical for a child of the 80’s my brother and I wanted an Atari, a nerf football, and walkie talkies. It was the last line of the short letter, however, that caught my attention. My brother and I wrote “… we would also like some surprises” Looking back, I imagine the delight with which this was written. The expectation of the unknown would await us on that Christmas morning. We were giddy with anticipation over those surprises.

Funny how time changes things.

I think if I were to write a letter to Santa this year it may look a bit different. After COVID, the elections, the quarantine, business closings, church closings, school closings, sick family and friends, etc. I may tell Santa that the last thing I want this year is more surprises. I’m done. Can we just have an uneventful 2021?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I think we sometimes get God and Santa confused. Sometimes we approach God as if it’s His job to give us everything we ask for. But of course, He doesn’t. And sometimes, no matter our protests, we get years like 2020. It’s these types of seasons, however, that remind us why Jesus came in the first place.

The prophet Isaiah wrote about Jesus 700 years before His birth “For to us a child is born,to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

The interesting thing about this description of Jesus is how it so clearly doesn’t represent us. The government doesn’t rest upon our shoulders. We’re not wonderful counselors; or God, or princes of peace. We aren’t and can’t be any of these things. But Jesus is. His shoulders are broad enough to do what He wants no matter who sits as the head of our country. He is wise enough to direct the daily activities of our lives. And He is powerful enough to bring peace in the most hostile of homes and lives.

No, I don’t want any more surprises this year. I hope 2021 is completely different than 2020. But even if it isn’t, I’m confident we can see it through. Our hope isn’t built on a candidate or a vaccine. Our hope is built on the baby we celebrate in the manger. Our hope, even with surprises, is built on Jesus.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton area clerical community. Phillip Hamm is senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Palmetto.