Faith Matters | Advent is a time for anticipation and celebration

It was the slowest of times. It was the fastest of times. In a Charles Dickensian sort of way, I imagine many have experienced this paradox during our timeless COVID season.

For instance, when I most long to see the end of this mess, time seems to move at the pace of a Presbyterian Church committee.

Yet in other ways, and sometimes on other days, an upcoming holiday shocks me with its impending arrival. Where did the time go? What did I get done? I certainly didn’t do enough to expect Thanksgiving so soon.

New rhythms have developed. We spend our days checking out new corona cases, or at night drinking cases of Corona, wondering if we’ll receive a recommendation to put away our holiday suitcases. Just in case. Trends, surges, and transmission rates now mark progress or backtracking. It feels more like a childhood board game of “Shoots and Ladders.” But far more shoots than ladders.

Of course, we still have our calendars. However, their empty squares taunt us with possibilities no longer feasible, wise, or allowed. In December, where we most often schedule parties, activitie, and events, we now understand the true meaning of “penciling in.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID has removed these normal benchmarks, with which we used to “feel” the passing of yet another month. Without markers, we can find ourselves “placeless,” simply existing somewhere along a nebulous continuum. We need more than calendar squares, and what happens or doesn’t get to happen in them, to mark the passage of time.

Never have I found myself so thankful for the Church Calendar as in 2020. While COVID may have hijacked Harbor Community Church’s calendar, “the” Church calendar doesn’t exist to give us more things to do. Instead it reminds us more of what God has already done for us by entering into our time. It “re-places” and “re-homes” us.

While denominational traditions very, the church, or “liturgical,” calendar presents us with a new and hopeful way to view the passage of time. No matter the level of activity or accomplishment, we move forward in light of God’s grand narrative of redemption.

This calendar has its own markers: seasons and days filled with new colors, directions, and appropriate responses. We see definite “seasons” of repentance during Lent, which then lead us to celebration from Easter to Pentecost. Nothing can hijack this calendar, or us from it, because God has set the markers Himself.

Advent, which means “coming or arrival” marks the beginning of the Church Calendar. It sets apart the four Sundays preceding Christmas as a special “time” to remember Jesus’ first coming (celebration) and to remind us of His promise to return (anticipation).

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

In a season where we feel lost because we can’t do what we used to do, this “storied” calendar deals with our sense of misplacement. Each year we begin by finding ourselves smack dab in the middle of Jesus’ two “advents.” He first came to do what we couldn’t, and will return to finish what we wouldn’t. But when?

I now have a time, space, and invitation to lament, “O Lord, how long will it be like this?”

At the same time, in the season of Advent, we reject the hopeless scoff:

“Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.” II Peter 3:4

Things don’t continue as they were because Jesus entered into our world. And the truth is He never left. Advent resettles us into this glorious tension of both celebration and anticipation.

No matter what happens to your calendar, remember God has an even better way to tell time, because He has better story: one that tells itself. Will we listen? We have time.

COVID hijacked a bunch, but things are definitely not simply continuing as before.

Advent takes away our sense of feeling lost in a continuum with no markers other than more squares on a calendar. Instead we know where we are. Right smack dab in the middle of Jesus two comings.

Advent, the last major season in the church calendar, reminds us that Jesus has come, but also that he will come again. God invites us into longing for the restoration of all things, while celebrating all that Jesus has accomplished in His First coming.

Whether you worship in person or online, you’ll not experience this season the same way you did last year. But perhaps, since Advent consists of more than squares to be filled with activity, but longing for what Jesus will yet do, and a celebration for what He has done, what I didn’t get to do this year will hold less sway over us.

In this season, we do more than count squares and lament the emptiness of what he can’t do, we long for what God will do.

In addition, it reminds us that nothing can be undone.

Months have become blurs and time has lost its markers. Yes markers remain but if we have markers without people to celebrate or even cry with, those markers are easily erased. Life in some ways draws

Perhaps this seasons has reminded me of the importance of having a church calendar. Now I have never leaned on or into an incredibly heavily liturgical calendar, but instead have highlighted Advent, Lent, Palm Sunday, and Pentecost.

Christmas season becomes special to me because Advent marks it off as unique. I celebrate that uniqueness by wearing a coat on Sundays.

Advent marks off the four Sundays before Christmas days as special. While different church traditions vary the emphases on Jesus first coming (thanksgiving) and second coming (longing and lament), I truly believe that this Advent may very well.

In a dry erase marker season, we see a permanent “Sharpie” marker who left his mark.

Things will not always continue as they are. Much has changed. While we live in divisive and disrespectful times, and even though we never realize the part we contribute to such times, we at least comprehend that we cant continue this way.

Advent gives us a marker and the freedom to recognize what we miss in this world, but also who we miss. In times of plenty, we forget

In place of parties, shopping sprees, shuttling from this event to that, we have each day during advent as a daily marker. Find a devotional, commit to read. Take your family through.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton area clerical community. Geoff Henderson is pastor of Harbor Community Church (harborcommunitychurch.org) in Bradenton. You can reach him at geoff@harborcommunitychurch.org.