Faith Matters | Even in the toughest times, we have a lot to be thankful for

We are approaching a Thanksgiving like no other we have experienced. Many of us will spend it alone or in minimalized family groups. Those who gather with others will do so outside or wearing masks and eating with an awkward physical distancing mindset and practice. Still, we have much for which to be grateful!

Suffering, as we have in the pandemic, can build layers of stress, while also giving opportunity to grow in gratitude for our blessings. Suffering can lead to deep hope in a future, in which we realize more and more that we are, in fact, our sister, our brother, and our neighbors’ keeper — even those neighbors from another country, living next door physically or virtually in the global community.

From the Hebrew scriptures we read that when we find ourselves in exile (in a strange place/land/season of life), we should seek the shalom/peace/health and wellness of the place where we find ourselves, because in seeking the shalom/peace/health and wellness of our neighbors or community, we will find it for ourselves. Never has this been clearer to me, than during this pandemic – that if I care for my neighbor and community, it will be beneficial for all of us. (see Jeremiah 29)

This is not only true with the pandemic, as we stay masked up, waiting and longing for the pharmaceutical companies to finish their testing and produce safe and effective vaccines. It is also true as we seek to find a way through the political gridlock and grime that is damaging our democracy. Caring for the neighbor, the community, and the country is paramount. Some measure of gratitude for the other political party, at least in its best representation, is crucial. Demonizing the other side will never take us where we need to go. We need to build bridges of understanding, not walls of division. We need to value patience, respect, and truth over angry posts, rants, and tweets. Instead of demonizing, we must humanize, caring about others and their well-being. This requires trusting that all will be well with you, if you consider first the needs of others.

The Apostle Paul reminds us that we need not fear, but trust in God, give thanks, and live honorably. In his letter to the church in Philippi, he says in chapter four: 6 Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. 8 Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things…11 Not that I am referring to being in need; for I have learned to be content with whatever I have. 12 I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. 13 I can do all things through him who strengthens me. (NRSV)

Those who choose to orient their lives in an attitude of gratitude have the most meaningful lives. No matter the hardships they face, they learn to be content and grateful for their blessings. They focus on what is commendable and grow in generosity toward others.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Rev. Elizabeth Deibert is pastor of Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch.