Faith Matters | Many ‘Christians’ are not practicing truth in labeling

In 1938 Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. It required the labels on the outside of products to match the contents on the inside. Up to this point, people were getting sick and hurt because of false advertising. One such example was a product called “Lash Lure.”It promised luxurious eye lashes but contained a poison that actually caused thousands of women to go blind.

It’s frustrating, and even dangerous, when the label on the outside doesn’t match the product on the inside. Unfortunately, the same thing happens in the lives of many people claiming to follow Christ. Christians of almost all traditions have accepted behaviors the Bible clearly condemns. The outcome is a life that claims to follow Christ with little or no evidence to support it.

Let me offer a few examples. Many look at pornography regularly. Many are sleeping with their girlfriends or boyfriends. Many are living with someone they are not married to … all while claiming to follow Jesus. Some have shady business practices where they regularly mislead customers in order to increase sales … while claiming to follow Jesus. Some enjoy all the church offers and give very little or nothing financially … while claiming to follow Jesus. Many believe church is not necessary part of a Christians life. Others regularly gossip and destroy the character of people. Some regularly get drunk, buzzed, or even high … while claiming to follow Jesus.

The growing pattern in our culture has been for people to call themselves Christian but regularly make decisions that are clearly not Christian. This has been going on for so long in our culture that we have simply begun to accept it. So much so that some of you may already be a bit miffed I had the audacity to even broach the above subjects.

But we encounter big problems when the label on the outside doesn’t match the product on the inside.

We end up with people falsely assuming they are Christians when they are not. We end up with churches that have no influence in the community. We end up with a culture who sees no value in the things of God because “God’s people” are no different than anyone else.

And this is dangerous.

James 2:14: “What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him?” The obvious answer to James’ rhetorical question is a resounding no. When the power of the Almighty God enters a person, he or she can’t help but be made different. It’s not that we try harder to follow a set of rules, rather we are so radically changed we can’t help but live in a such a way that pleases our Father.

When the label on the outside doesn’t match the product on the inside of our life the outcome is devastating. Just as in the case of “Lash Lure”, the consequences of such a life are dangerously blinding.

