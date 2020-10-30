Faith Matters | Regardless of who you are or what you have done, God is there for you

“For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” - Luke 19:10 (NKJV)

Zacchaeus, a traitor, promoted to chief tax collector, a sinner hated by his own. Dishonest in his collections by tipping the scales in favor of his own pockets. Not trusted, and barely tolerated by the Romans for only what he could monetarily bring to their table. Most likely insecure due to his small stature. An unlikely choice for a King to invite himself over for dinner. But not for this King; Jesus the King of love, who loves, to make broken things whole.

Kintsugi, is a Japanese word that means golden joinery. It is the art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer mixed with powdered gold. This practice is built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art. In my childlike wonder, I would like to believe, that this idea was inspired by a whisper of the Holy Spirit.

The choice of words found in this passage; “That which was lost,” specifically, that, has become a life changing meditation for me for years. While the perspective usually taught on the beautiful story of Zacchaeus is tied into Matthews account found in chapter 18; “leave the ninety-nine for the one”, and rightfully so. I have also discovered from Luke’s account; we find a spiritual disease that causes the one to leave in the first place; “That” which was lost.”

Approximately 10 years ago or so, while I was meditating on this passage, these questions came to mind. 1) What is that? 2) Where was that? 3) When was that?

When, was after the fall, where, was the Garden of Eden, and what was lost, was living the Triune Life at its fullest.

1) Intimacy was lost. . .

2) Identity was lost. . .

3) Influence was lost. . .

Flying home from a conference some years back, seat reclined, headphones in place, listing to worship music. With tears streaming down my face, I began to imagine what it may have been like for Adam and Eve to hear the sound of the Father coming into the garden, and walking with Him in the cool of the day. It was perfect face to face communion! While there is not much detail of the encounters they had prior to the fall. I wondered; I began to imagine a scene in my mind. Was Adam playfully wrestling with a lion, was Eve, discovering a flower she had not seen before, leaning over to get a closer look, and take in its heavenly fragrance for the first time. Then, the heard the sound of Him coming into the garden! They dropped what they were doing, they said to each other with childlike excitement and volume; “The Father is here! the Father is here!” They ran to Him unashamed, perfect in His sight to an encounter of flawless communion, worship and prayer!

But what the first Adam lost, the last Adam, JESUS saved, made whole and fully restored for you and I!

Beyond anything else I could ever share with you; I offer you Jesus. Regardless of who you are, or what you’ve done, God is good, and He loves you. He sent His Son who paid the ultimate price for you. He died on a cross for your sins, but death could not hold Him. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can have a new and eternal life. Ask Him into your heart. Ask Him to heal you, to teach you His ways and to use you to help others. Welcome to the Kingdom, welcome to the Family of God!

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Don Sturiano is the senior leader of Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th St W. Bradenton. He is also the chaplain for the Bradenton Police Department, and a member of the Bethel Leaders Network in Redding, California.