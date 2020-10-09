Faith Matters | ‘Vote, work and pray for the common good’

Jesus spent 40 days praying in the desert before starting his ministry. Noah, his family, and all the animals endured 40 days and nights of endless rain, waiting patiently for the sun and rainbow. We will have survived 40 weeks of pandemic by the time we get to the Advent of Christmas this year.

Remember when we thought it would last about forty 40?

For perspective, remember that the Israelites spent not 40 days or weeks, but 40 years in the wilderness, where they wandered after idols and wondered why life was so hard, and while there, they received the Ten Commandments – a new social covenant for loving God and neighbor.

We could benefit from a new commitment to the covenant of loving God and neighbor in this wilderness season. We need a revival of peaceable living, in the middle of the fierce and ugly discord in our country. We need to appreciate more than ever that we belong to one another, and that our well-being is connected to other people’s peace and health and protection. We need to remember when we are surrounded by the noise of elephants and donkeys that we are people of the Lamb, who gave up his life for others.

The Church (big C, means all the Christians, not just my kind) has a lot to contribute to this conversation – not that we are the only ones with any truth to share. In fact, the truth of our Judeo-Christian faith is often distorted by power brokers, in Biblical times and in ours. Those who are wise know that they themselves need better grounding and saturation in the grace and peace we see in Jesus Christ, so that all words and deeds are more graceful and peaceful, a healing presence for the broader community.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We need more time in meditation on all things beautiful and loving, divine and devotional than we spend watching the news and engaging social media, significant as it is. Otherwise, we will be swept up in the feverish passions and miserable conflicts that are threatening to rip us apart. The challenge is to stay informed about current events but not to be consumed by the “breaking” news. Watch out for devilish conspiracy theories, which feed your mistrust and fear of others. Spend more time and energy tuning in to the gifts of the Holy Spirit and reminding yourself of God’s providential care so that you can be wise and discerning.

You are blessed to be a blessing, so nurture in yourself an attitude of gratitude and generosity. Consider all the unexpected blessings of this difficult COVID season and share what you have with others.

Vote, work and pray for the common good, for the blessing of ALL the people God created.

4 Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others. 5 Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus…”

Christ was humble, kind, and compassionate, willing to suffer for the sake of love.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Are we?

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton clerical community. Rev. Elizabeth Deibert is pastor and head of staff at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch, http://peacepcusa.com/