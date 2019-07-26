Faith Matters: The power of a thankful heart can produce wonders

Meet the pastor who promotes health and fitness through faith Georgia pastor Rusty Bissell promotes health and fitness through faith. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia pastor Rusty Bissell promotes health and fitness through faith.

“Everyone who thanks God for a glass that is half full, will always be filled.” — Don Sturiano

Having a thankful heart is more than positive thinking. While positive thinking is a good thing, a thankful heart is a great thing.

It is a Kingdom principle from God’s Holy Word that He wove into our grand design when He knitted us together in our mother’s womb.

In fact, I am convinced that if harnessed, it is so powerful that it will affect your mental, physical and emotional health, heal you of your past and bless your future.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thanking God for the little you have on earth will bring Heaven’s increase and provision.

So He commanded the multitude to sit down on the ground. And He took the seven loaves and the fish and gave thanks, broke them and gave them to His disciples; and the disciples gave to the multitude. So they all ate and were filled, and they took up seven large baskets full of the fragments that were left. Now those who ate were four thousand men, besides women and children. — Matthew 15:35–38 (NKJV)

Don Sturiano is the senior leader at Kingdom Life Christian Church in Bradenton.

Several years ago, a single mother and her teenage daughter started attending our church. I learned just before Christmas that they were homeless and living in a shelter. With a heavy heart I called the shelter one evening to encourage her.

After speaking with her for only a short time, I was the one who was encouraged and the weight of my heart was lifted. I will never forget her words; “Pastor, what I am going through doesn’t feel good right now, but I know God will work it out for the good.”

She spoke of things she was thankful for and during that season she invited many from the shelter to our church and they gave their hearts to Jesus Christ. Today both she and her daughter have jobs, cars and a nice place to live.

That is the power of a thankful heart and a living epistle of a sacrifice of praise.

If you have been around church and the Bible for any amount of time, you most likely will be familiar with the following passage: Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. Psalm 100:4 (NKJV)

I am persuaded that this scripture is much more than a two-step formula to get from God’s gates into His courts; courts representing closeness with Him beyond the gates to the Most Holy Place.

I believe it is the resulting power of a thankful heart that propels us into the intimacy of praise as we declare His goodness by thanking Him for all He has done, what He is doing and for the things yet to come.

Thanking Him for what He has done will always build your faith for what He will do. Thessalonians 5:16–18 (NKJV) Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.

Don Sturiano is the Senior Leader of Kingdom Life Christian Church, located at 3700 26th St W. in Bradenton. They meet every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Visit kingdomlifechristianchurch.org to learn more. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald written by local clergy members.