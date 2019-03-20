Faith Matters: Proclaiming our mission, passion and purpose from a new facility

Our church recently purchased an existing church property on 5 acres, with 22,000 square feet in sanctuary space and various buildings. It is a blessing we had been praying for, for many years.
I felt the leading of The Holy Spirit, that the property needed a rededication, proclaiming our mission, passion and purpose. So, I decided to write it, post it and fiercely proclaim it out loud, both inside and outside the building, so here it is.
Our mandate
We the Church Family of Kingdom Life, declare and decree that this land, this facility and everything within, is dedicated to the advancement of The Kingdom of God, as a Holy Embassy of Heaven.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
We will remain steadfast to our God given mission: “Loving Jesus our King, and demonstrating His Kingdom on Earth as it is in Heaven.”
We believe that a lifestyle of Hallowed be Thy Name, will effortlessly release a Kingdom Life.
We vow to keep the main thing the main thing, jealously guarding His presence as our first love and priority. Passionately cultivating a culture that perpetually manifests the Presence of God and the atmosphere of Heaven.
We will keep the affections of our hearts fixed on Our Heavenly Father, walking with Him in intimacy, living a lifestyle of zealous praise, authentic worship and valuing the Secret Place, above every place.
We will pursue the knowledge of, and walk in, our Royal Identity of who we are in Christ, serving as a King and ruling as a servant. Fervently and unconditionally loving God, loving others and loving ourselves.
We completely yield to the influence and the will of The Holy Spirit, presenting ourselves as living sacrifices by displaying the Divine character and nature of Our Father. We will do this through acts of love, acts of humility, acts of wisdom and acts of miraculous power, within the church, the community and the earth.
We will not be ashamed of The Full Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Gifts of The Holy Spirit, nor signs, wonders and miracles. Believing the words of Jesus Christ: “The things I do, you will do and even greater.” Adhering, that a supernatural lifestyle is the normal Christian life.
We are convinced that Jesus put the Kingdom of Heaven in every believer, so every believer would be Heaven on Earth. We will remain dedicated to the Great Commandment, to love with everything we are, so to be significantly effective, in the Great Commission.
Thus, liberating souls from darkness into The Father’s marvelous light, making Disciples and equipping the Saints for the work of the ministry. We believe the Bible is the word of God. That in one God manifested in three Persons; the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
That Jesus Christ is the Son of God, was conceived by the Holy Spirit through the Virgin Mary, died on a cross, rose from the dead, ascended into Heaven and is the only way to The Father.
Supporting Scripture
1 Corinthians 4:20 (NKJV) For the kingdom of God is not in word but in power.
Romans 15:19 (NKJV) In mighty signs and wonders, by the power of the Spirit of God, so that from Jerusalem and round about to Illyricum I have fully preached the gospel of Christ.
Luke 12:32 (NKJV) Do not fear, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.
Mark 16:19–20 (NKJV) So then, after the Lord had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven, and sat down at the right hand of God. 20 And they went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word through the accompanying signs. Amen.
Accounts of The Great Commission
From time to time, we hold a one to two-day seminar at our church we call “The School of Demonstration.”
The first session is on healing and praying for the sick both inside and outside the walls of the church.
This particular day we had a great turnout of hungry, mostly seasoned Saints from both our Church Family and other believers from the community. I remember that most, if not all, had their Bibles in hand.
Being that we had folk that had been walking in the faith for some time, I did not call out a book, chapter or verse. Rather I said; “Let’s all turn to the Great Commission and on the count of three let’s read out loud.” As we began to read there was one person in the room that was reading something different than the rest of the group. He was a little louder than the rest and everyone could hear him. It was me!
As we read on, one of them pushed through the awkwardness of having to correct me and said: “Pastor, you are reading from the wrong place.” I calmly replied: “Where are you reading from?” — “Matthew 28,” He said. I responded with a smile and a jovial tone: “Oh, you are reading the go teach, I am reading the go do.” Everyone laughed, realizing they had been set up.
I was reading the account of the Great Commission from: Mark 16:15–18 (NKJV) And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned. And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”
Teach and do are both important, but many have limited the Gospel to only a spoken message, deprived of the wonder of the manifested display of His Glory. You see, the Kingdom of Heaven is show and tell!
The former account I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach. Acts 1:1 (NKJV)
I am thankful, and careful to give God the Glory, that years prior to pioneering our church in 2006 to now, God has used me countless times in the miraculous. We have trained our Church Family to do the same, both in our services and out into the community. We call this the ministry of, “As you go.” I cannot remember the last service when we have had “the people” pray for healing in our meetings that someone wasn’t healed. As well as, a couple of weeks that goes by, where we don’t receive a report that someone has prayed for a stranger out in the community during the course of a normal day. Many times, resulting in healing and leading them to Christ.
“Jesus put the Kingdom of Heaven in every believer, so every believer, would be Heaven on Earth”
To conclude, I want to address something positive I have heard about myself and our church family, including from other ministers. And that is, that we have a special anointing for healing. While I am grateful for the compliment and the spirit it is given. I would be remiss if I did not correct its inaccuracy.
“Jesus had to go to The Father, so we could receive The Holy Spirit, so we all could be like Jesus”
Jesus said; “Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do he will do also; and greater works than these he will do, because I go to My Father.” - John 14:12 (NKJV)
Walking in power is for every believer in Christ! He wants you to be His instrument of power that demonstrates His loving hand. You see, anyone or any group, can feed the hungry and clothe the naked, I celebrate that, and we do that well here. But what sets Christianity apart, is a Risen Savior who supernaturally abides in the believer to make evident His resurrection power.
Everything you have made will praise you, fulfilling its purpose. And all your godly lovers will be found bowing before you. They will tell the world of the lavish splendor of your kingdom and preach about your limitless power. They will demonstrate for all to see your miracles of might and reveal the glorious majesty of your kingdom. - Psalm 145:10-12 The Passion Translation
Don Sturiano is the Senior Leader of Kingdom Life Christian Church, located at 3700 26th St W. in Bradenton. They meet every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Visit kingdomlifechristianchurch.org to learn more.
Comments