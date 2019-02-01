Faith Matters: The quest for normal Christianity and what it takes to get there

As a young youth pastor in the mid-1980s while reading the scriptures, I came across a prayer prayed by the Disciples.
It is found in the book of Acts 4:29-31: “Now, Lord, look on their threats, and grant to Your servants that with all boldness they may speak Your word, by stretching out Your hand to heal, and that signs and wonders may be done through the name of Your Holy Servant Jesus.
“And when they had prayed, the place where they were assembled together was shaken; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they spoke the word of God with boldness.”
It is important to point out that this prayer was prayed after receiving threats from religious leaders of the day. They were threatened for preaching the name of Jesus that resulted in the healing of a man who had been crippled from birth. (See Acts Chapter 3).
I am profoundly impressed by the fact that they prayed for more of what got them in trouble in the first place. They were not going to allow the fear of man to keep them from their Kingdom assignment. This passage has been branded in my heart and I have continued to pray it for over 30 years.
I am thankful I have experienced countless miracles with increased frequency in our church meetings, out in the community, both wrought through the lives of many of our members as well as mine.
Jesus is the example of normal Christianity. Jesus is not just a part of my life, He is my life, and I want to be like HIM, I want to be a normal Christian.
The Bible says when He walked this earth, He preached the Gospel of the Kingdom, healed the sick, the blind, the deaf, delivered the tormented, commanded demons to flee and raised the dead. He did it with love and compassion for those who were afflicted and always gave the Father the Glory.
He told us that we would be able to do what He did and even greater (See Matthew 4:23 and John 14:12).
Jesus didn’t say: “Come y’all;” rather: “Go Ye!” He wants us to go out of our church meetings filled with the fire of the Baptism Holy Spirit to proclaim and demonstrate the greater reality of His Kingdom of Heaven on the earth. This is why He taught us to pray Your Kingdom come Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Those who think otherwise need to repent.
“From that time Jesus began to preach and to say, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” — Matthew 4:17
The word repent here means to change the way you think. In Romans 12:2, God calls us to renew our minds that we might prove His good, acceptable and perfect will. In large part, it is His will for you to walk in power, representing His Divine nature.
To be a Christian and not be in hot pursuit to walk in His love, power and authority, is to live an abnormal Christian life. I want to encourage you to cry out to God in private and take risk in public.
John Wimber said; “Faith is spelled, R.I.S.K. I end nearly every service here at Kingdom Life by saying “I love you, I love this church, now let’s get out there and give ’em Heaven!”
Here is a page on our website that is filled with testimonies of lives being touched by miraculous power of Jesus Christ: kingdomlifechristianchurch.org/miracles
If you do not have a home church, if you are hungry for more and want to be equipped and empower to walk as an authentic Disciple, I want to invite you to join me this Sunday at 10:30 am. We are Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th St W. in Bradenton.
