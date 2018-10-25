Faith Matters: Always remember, Jesus came to save that which was lost

For Christians, the word save and lost, as well as the term “Jesus saves” are familiar. I have discovered that beneath familiar waters resides hidden treasures and precious revelation of The Father and His Kingdom.
When Jesus was describing His purpose in Luke 19:10 (NKJV), he chose words filled with great wealth and victory for our lives. He said: “For the Son of Man has come to save that which was lost.” Note the choice of words, save that which was lost.
What is that? When, where and what was lost? These are important questions that can only be understood with the mind of the Spirit, the mind of Christ.
Once rightfully understood, it will bring you to a deeper understanding of what Jesus meant when He taught us to pray: “Your kingdom come Your will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.”
Where and when that was lost, was in the Garden of Eden at the moment of disobedience. What was lost was the perfect representation of His Kingdom on planet earth, God’s rule, His domain and dominion that was being managed through man who was made in His image.
Three main things where lost on that sad day in history.
Their intimacy with The Father lost
They no longer could walk with Him in the cool of the day. While I understand God still loved and had communion with Adam & Eve it was not the same, shame and fear came into play.
Confidence to approach The Father was lost. It is important to note that when God came into the garden that day asking what they had done and where they were, it was with a broken heart and the tone of a father who still deeply loves His children.
The good news is Jesus came to save that which was lost. The word save means to make whole and to completely restore. When Jesus died on the cross and cried out “It is finished.”
He restored the access to the Father and He made a way to The Most Holy Place for all who would believe and accept Him as Savior and King: “Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:16 (NKJV)
“Love has been perfected among us in this: that we may have boldness in the day of judgment; because as He is, so are we in this world. 18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love. 19 We love Him because He first loved us.” — 1 John 4:17-19 (NKJV)
Their identity was lost
They no longer knew who they where, they hid and covered themselves with leaves.
I sadly meet many Christians who have asked the Lord into their lives many years prior. They know Him but they don’t know who they are in Him.
Like Adam & Eve they walk in shame, hiding behind something that distorts the beautiful image of God they are fashioned in. They will go to Heaven when they die, but they have very little Heaven on Earth as they live.
With all of King David’s faults and sins, he was able to walk in a New Testament reality due to an intimate lifestyle of loving communion with The Father. He knew His identity and who he was in God’s Kingdom.
“I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works,
And that my soul knows very well.” — Psalms 139:14 (NKJV)
Here is a great passage of scripture to remind and encourage you of who you are in Christ.
“But because the Messiah lives in me, I’ve now died to the law’s dominion over me so that I can live for God. My old identity has been co-crucified with Messiah and no longer lives; for the nails of his cross crucified me with him. And now the essence of this new life is no longer mine, for the Anointed One lives his life through me — we live in union as one! My new life is empowered by the faith of the Son of God who loves me so much that he gave himself for me, and dispenses his life into mine! — Galatians 2:19-20 The Passion Translation
Their influence was lost
They no longer had dominion over the animals and garden. Their authority and power to rule on God’s behalf was lost. But Jesus came to save “That which was lost!”
He died, rose again, ascended into Heaven and sent the Holy Spirit to empower you to have dominion over darkness, influence a world by being Christ’s Ambassadors equipped to demonstrate His Kingdom on Earth as it is in Heaven through acts of love, wisdom and power.
Revelation 1:5-6 declare that you are a King and a Priest in His Kingdom.
“Now you understand that I have imparted to you all my authority to trample over his kingdom. You will trample upon every demon before you and overcome every power Satan possesses. Absolutely nothing will be able to harm you as you walk in this authority.” — Luke 10:19
Beyond anything else we could ever share with you; we offer you Jesus. Regardless of who you are, or what you’ve done, God is good and He loves you. He sent His Son who paid the ultimate price for you. He died on a cross for your sins, but death could not hold Him.
Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can have a new and eternal life. Ask Him into your heart. Ask Him to heal you, to teach you His ways and to use you to help others.
Welcome to the Kingdom.
Don Sturiano is the senior leader at Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th St. W. in Bradenton. They meet each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit kingdomlifechristianchurch.org for more information. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald and is written by local clergy members.
