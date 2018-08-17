Faith Matters: Random acts of kindness can make all the difference

I went to a Circle K store the other day and, to my joy, random acts of kindness broke out.
I had hip surgery a few months ago and, as a result, I was moving rather slowly. An older gentleman waited for me as I limped to the door and he held it open. I thanked him, of course, but it was what happened next that was really interesting.
After I went in, there were several people who all seemed to be going in or leaving the store at about the same time. The older gentleman, who had held the door for me, kept holding the door for the woman behind me, and she also thanked him.
Then that same woman made it a point to grab the door and hold it open for a young man who looked extremely tired, like he had just come from working at a construction site all day, He, too, thanked her, and then he held the door open for a young mom and her child.
And finally, perhaps amazingly, the child then held the door open for two older men who were coming in. They smiled and thanked the child, which brought a smile to his face.
Here’s what I loved about that little episode -- right in front of me, at a Circle K of all places. It was a human thank-a-thon had broken out following simple acts of kindness. It did my heart good to know that, despite all of the negative we hear about in this world, there are still a lot of good people around.
Like many of you, I often watch the news when I get home from work.
Earlier this week there was a report on a 15-year-old who had been beaten and stabbed to death in the Bronx. Then another report on a man who had been shot to death in a national park in California. Then more reports on the anger of both Republicans and Democrats revolving around the immigration issue and the separation of families.
Finally, there was a follow up report concerning the unarmed teenager in Pittsburgh who was shot by a policeman after being stopped as a suspect in a drive-by shooting.
Trouble, death, beatings and other bad news just kept on coming. It seems like a daily occurrence.
It was author Ann Kiemel who said, “I’m not out to change the world; just my little corner of it.”
I’m not trying to compare what happened at the Circle K to the importance of the heartbreaking events that come across our TV regularly, but what I am saying is this – to me, simple acts of kindness, caring and compassion are daily reminders that, contrary to the opinion of so many, this world isn’t going to hell in a hand basket.
As a person of faith, I want to be a representative of the good news I believe in. Call me corny if you want, but I do believe you and I can change our little corner of the world by treating people with the dignity and respect they deserve, and by caring for our friends and neighbors in need.
You and I can make a difference in the lives of others where we live. There are plenty of opportunities – all we have to do is look for them.
So here’s my challenge to you today -- make a difference in someone’s life through a random act of kindness. Not only today, but every day.
Look for the chances to help, to heal, to support and to encourage. It’s the good news people need in a world full of hurt.
It’s what Jesus would do.
Without a doubt, it will change your life, too.
The Rev. Stephen J. King is pastor of Harvey Memorial Community Church, 300 Church Ave., Bradenton Beach. He can be reached at jeepjeepmn@aol.com. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald written by local clergy members.
