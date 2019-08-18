Hundreds of furry friends find homes on Clear The Shelters Day

Gianluca Sandoval, at right, and his sister Annabella Lurman carry Tibbsy, a one-year-old cat they adopted at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Hundreds of wagging tails and lonely hearts found their forever homes as the nationwide adoption event, Clear The Shelters Day, came to a close.

On Saturday, over a dozen organizations in South Florida and hundreds throughout the nation reduced or waived adoption fees for Clear The Shelters Day campaign. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues participated.

Since the campaign’s inception in 2015, 256,688 pets found loving owners. The adoption day comes at a great time for no-kill shelters, which become overpopulated during the summer — its peak population time.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is one of the organizations that took part in the campaign.

This year it broke a record with 227 cat and dog adoptions from its Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral and a second location at PetSmart in Palmetto Bay, according to Noel Gonzalez, an animal services spokesperson.

Look at all these empty kennels!



We had a total of 227 adoptions in one day! Thank you to our Miami-Dade community for making this a successful #ClearTheShelters event! 148 dogs and 79 cats have found new homes thanks to you! @ClearTheShelter @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/tvqF49MXW5 — Miami-Dade Animals (@AdoptMiamiPets) August 17, 2019

Animal Services originally had more than 500 dogs and cats in its Doral location. It said on Instagram that there are still more than 200 dogs and cats at its shelters.

Last year, 213 animal services animals were adopted during the event, which is “three times more than the daily average,” Alex Muñoz, the shelter’s director told the Herald.

New pet parents, shelters and rescues have also taken to social media to showcase how many pets have found a new home and share pictures and video of the moments they met their new parents.

Although, Clear The Shelters Day is over, there are still pets all over South Florida who need a forever home and someone to love. Will you be taking a furry friend home?