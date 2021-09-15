Focus on Manatee | Thank you to all who lend a helping hand in this difficult time

Like most people who were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, I will never forget that day and those confusing, angry, heartbreaking months that immediately followed.

As the events unfolded and news teams struggled to make sense of what was happening, I was in complete disbelief, unable to process it. I remember the series of questions that kept repeating in my head. Am I safe? Is everyone I know safe? What else is going to happen?

For hundreds of first-responders and heroes who were there on the scenes, the first and only thought was helping others.

Twenty years later in our country, we are still surrounded by people who show up every day with the one mission of helping others. They jump in—willingly—to do the courageous work.

They have many professions: teachers, doctors and nurses, child protection teams, caseworkers, law enforcement officers, caregivers, animal rescuers. Journalists often put their own lives on the line to report what is happening on the ground.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On this somber anniversary, we hope the feeling of unity that existed after Sept. 11 can be remembered. It evoked the powerful acknowledgment that we are all Americans.

Susie Bowie

The caring people who partner with Manatee Community Foundation for their charitable giving come with diverse life experiences, interests, preferences and perspectives. But each possesses the hope that tomorrow will be better than today. Through their own resources, they fund the heavy lifting done by nonprofit organizations and their teams.

Increasingly, givers are realizing that people in need include the helpers—those who rush to the front lines to pull others out of health crises, trauma, danger or cycles of generational poverty.

The “secondary trauma” they experience reduces their bandwidth to serve when there is no time for breaks and healing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

COVID-19 is an extended disaster of sorts that has exhausted the helpers in our community.

We recently had an opportunity to hear Dr. Drea Canales, clinical services assistant at The Headington Institute, address a group of funders on a Center for Disaster Philanthropy webinar.

She referred to the pandemic as “circular,” with impacts and losses that come in waves, unlike disasters like hurricanes that are linear, starting with a single event.

Nationally and locally, the request for mental health services is far beyond what most communities can handle with available services. But all of us can make a difference.

If you are a leader, you can actively encourage your team members to take care of their mental health. Provide them with the space they need to recover from a tough day or week.

Remember empathy. The simple act of listening to understand from another person’s point of view can be enough to restore a sense of belonging and safety when someone is feeling disconnected.

Seek counseling yourself if you need it. Take a break if you need one. If you feel comfortable doing so, you can help to destigmatize mental health needs by sharing your own.

Where does philanthropy come in? Consider making charitable gifts that support mental health services, trauma informed care, and helping the helpers. Invest in organizations with a track record of achieving gains in better mental health through trained and experienced professionals.

Our team recently visited Resilient Retreat, a local nonprofit organization helping adults impacted by abuse and trauma, including the trauma that our health care professionals, educators, law enforcement officers, and nonprofit staff can experience from the daily situations they encounter.

Their free evidence-based programs include a confidential “Kind Line” (941-343-0039) for those who need help navigating their circumstances. Resilient Retreat also offers training on trauma and compassion fatigue on a sliding scale fee for organizations that want to inform their teams about how to take better care of themselves and each other.

Other noteworthy nonprofits providing counseling or mental health supports that have been supported by Manatee Community Foundation donors include Centerstone, Samaritan Counseling Services, Tidewell Hospice and the Women’s Resource Center.

I have been thinking about early 2020, just before we heard the words “coronavirus” for the first time. Hedda Sherapan, producer and long-time friend of “Mister” Fred Rogers, visited Manatee Community Foundation for a community event with nonprofits. She helped us remember the importance of recognizing our feelings (even the scary ones), embracing differences, and being a friend.

One of Mister Rogers’ many quotable quotes remains a standout during these times: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” This was a message meant for preschoolers. Adults should be the ones helping. Some even make careers of it. And now more than ever, the helpers deserve our attention.

We extend a special thank you to every giving person who is making it easier for others to stay safe, help us heal, teach our future leaders and workers, and give hope to people in challenging situations.

These contributions unite us, as one country.

Susie Bowie is the executive director of Manatee Community Foundation. Together with caring donors, the Foundation has awarded more than $40 million in grants and scholarships. Visit ManateeCF.org.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:29 AM.