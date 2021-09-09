Faith Matters | Take time to reflect on those who died on 9/11, in U.S. wars

File photo-Faith Matters is a regular column written by church leaders in the Bradenton area. AP

On this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we remember the grieving, treasure those lost, and appreciate those who served as first-responders and for the military in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Taking no respect or gratitude from these our fellow Americans and our allies, we raise questions about the value of long-term warfare, which started with vengeance and morphed into an attempt at democracy-spreading.

Tomorrow in worship, because of our need to reflect on these matters, Peace Church will consider these words, expressed in both Isaiah 2 and Micah 4: “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore;” Tools of war are morphed into tools of development.

We will read some of the most challenging words of the Apostle Paul, words similar to some of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount and the Plain (begin with Matthew 5 and Luke 6). Here are the words of Paul to the Christians in warmongering Rome, chapter 12:17: Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. 18. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all. 19. Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave room for the wrath of God; for it is written, Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” 20 .No, “if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they are thirsty, give them something to drink; for by doing this you will heap burning coals on their heads.” 21. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

The PCUSA, the denomination in which I serve, adopted this statement in 1967, another time in history when the efficacy of warfare was being questioned: God’s reconciliation in Jesus Christ is the ground of the peace, justice, and freedom among nations which all powers of government are called to serve and defend. The church, in its own life, is called to practice the forgiveness of enemies and to commend to the nations as practical politics the search for cooperation and peace.

This search requires that the nations pursue fresh and responsible relations across every line of conflict, even at risk to national security, to reduce areas of strife and to broaden international understanding… Although nations may serve God’s purposes in history, the church which identifies the sovereignty of any one nation or any one way of life with the cause of God denies the Lordship of Christ and betrays its calling.

The Rev. Elizabeth Deibert

Last week we considered what peacemaking and justice looks like on a more local level, reflecting on most familiar words of prophet Micah: He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?

We celebrated the work of Manatee Justice Ministry, our branch of DART: Direct Action and Research Training — working with multiple congregations and all faiths — to make a difference in our local communities by living out love in the public square, for that is what justice is — love in the polis.

The words, policy, politics, and policing all have the same root. We can live faithfully only by paying attention to these p-words of community life, focusing on the common good. How should we live with justice, kindness, and humility in the polis (the city) as well as in the world, the global community? Challenging questions for those listening to the Spirit of God, especially in a time of pandemic and global unrest.

Faith Matters is written by members of the Bradenton area clerical community. The Rev. Elizabeth M. Deibert is pastor of Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch. Contact her at pastor@peacepcusa.com.