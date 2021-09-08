Speaking Volumes | Take a walk on the classical side with the great Dante Alighieri

5/30/2021-The works of Dante are available through the Manatee County Central Library and all of its branches. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Dante Alighieri was born around the year 1265, although his exact birth date is unknown. He was born and raised in Florence, Italy, where he held various political offices throughout his life.

He became involved in a conflict between forces loyal to the Pope and forces loyal to the Holy Roman Emperor. Dante fought on the side of the Pope, but the faction splintered in 1289 because of disagreement over how much influence the Pope should exercise over the people of northern Italy.

Based on a contract signed by their families in 1277, Dante was betrothed to Gemma di Manetto Donati and the two married around 1285, having at least four children. Though Gemma was his wife, Dante’s heart belonged to Beatrice Portinari, who plays a key role in many of his works, including his guide through Heaven in “Paradise”, the third installment of his “Divine Comedy.”

To learn more about Dante’s life, stop by the library to check out biographies “Dante Alighieri” by Ricardo J. Quinones or “Dante” by R.W.B. Lewis.

Dante would later find himself out of favor with the city of Florence while he was away in Rome, as part of a delegation to the Pope. The rulers of Florence would eventually exile him permanently, a charge which was formally rescinded in 2008 by the city of Florence. However, Dante would never get the opportunity to return to his beloved Florence and died in exile in 1321.

This year marks the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. Most of Dante’s poetry was written during his years of exile, including his famous “Divine Comedy” or “Divina Commedia.”

Split into three sections, this lengthy poem describes Dante’s travels through Hell (Inferno), Purgatory (Purgatorio), and finally Heaven (Paradiso).

Readers interested in delving into the “Divine Comedy” can check out all three parts from the library, either physically from any library location or digitally via the e-book resource Hoopla. This great work is available as a complete set, in multiple translations, or separately: “Inferno”, “Purgatory”, and “Paradise.”

For an easier introduction to the poet and his greatest work, check out “Dante for Beginners” by Joe Lee, an e-book available from Hoopla. Readers will enjoy a canto-by-canto description of Dante’s trip through all three realms.

The “Divine Comedy” has had a profound influence on literature and culture over the past 700 years. Dante’s writing has influenced authors such as Geoffrey Chaucer, John Milton, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, T.S. Eliot, and Samuel Beckett.

Chaucer’s famous “Canterbury Tales” make direct references to Dante’s works. Likewise famous passages have been quoted or referenced by authors like Karl Marx and Stephen King, and television shows such as “How I Met Your Mother”; and “Community.”

Fiction titles inspired by Dante such as “Dante’s Numbers” by David Hewson and “Inferno” by Dan Brown can be checked out at your local library branch.

Speaking Volumes is a regular column written by members of the staff at the Manatee County Public Library System.