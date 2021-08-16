Baby Talk: MOMM’s Place provides education, support and nurturing for new parents

August is World Breastfeeding Month. The theme this year is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.” Lactation consultants, dieticians, speech language pathologists, nurses, midwives, doctors, mothers, fathers and families all share this responsibility.

Lactation consultants work with other health professionals to provide evidenced-based management in the feeding of an infant.

Some mothers choose not to give their milk to their baby. Some mothers have tried everything they can to provide their milk to their baby without success. Some mothers have no problems at all feeding their baby. Some mothers face challenges providing their milk to their baby because of health issues. Some mothers just need some reassurance that all is well. A dedicated lactation consultant is there for every mother.

Here at Manatee Memorial we have a dedicated education center to provide support to families before they give birth, when they give birth, and after delivery of their child. It is called MOMMs (Mothers of Manatee Memorial) Place. We not only serve families who deliver here but we also see families who deliver at other facilities.

The purpose and goal of MOMMs Place is to educate, support and nurture using evidence-based knowledge and listening skills that allow us to respect the dignity of every person.

We have two certified lactation consultants. They have earned the letters IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultants). They have taken an exam put forward by the International Board Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE). In order to sit for the exam one has to submit the educational requirements for the exam as well as provide evidence of clinical experience in maternal child health. For more information on the requirements to sit for the exam you can go to IBLCE.org or call them at 703-560-7330.

The exam consists of questions relating to maternal and infant anatomy, physiology, endocrinology, nutrition, biochemistry, pathology, psychology, sociology, anthropology, public health, normal growth and development, ethics, law and evidence-based management principles. All of these disciplines come together when working with a mother and baby.

For me, it has been an honor to be part of a family’s life at such a precious time. For the most part, it is a time of joy. However, there are many overwhelming challenges with a new baby. We live in a time when there is much information available at different websites. This is very helpful to many people. I would like to think, however, the best “site” is with another human being who is knowledgeable about you and your baby.

It takes patience, understanding, companionship and knowledge to be a lactation consultant. To keep things simple when someone asks me what I do, I answer: I mother mothers.

Thank you to all of the families who have trusted this lactation consultant to guide you and help you during your journey into parenthood.