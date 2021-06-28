Dirty dining: Inspectors find handwashing and mold problems at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for lack of employee handwashing.

Other problems at area restaurants included moldy equipment, unsafe food temperatures and improper meat thawing.

Here is what inspectors found.

Jaxx Sportsbar, 1035 Hasko Road, Palmetto

An inspector observed a cook put on gloves to begin working with food without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

The interior of a soda gun at the bar area was soiled.

Carrots and sanitizer were stored in an employee handwashing sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The wall behind a three-compartment sink and mop sink was soiled with debris.

Raw ribs were thawing in standing water. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator turned on running water.

There was no copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report available.

The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

A kitchen ventilation hood was soiled with a buildup of grease and food debris.

A walk-in cooler fan was soiled.

An inspector observed a cook chewing gum while preparing food. Corrective action was taken.

There was a buildup of grease on an AC unit.

A utensil holder was soiled with accumulated food debris.

A follow-up inspection was required.

InfuZions, 6090 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

During a follow-up visit, an inspector found uncorrected issues on site.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector advised setting up manual warewashing until the dishmachine was working properly.

One or more cutting boards were stained/soiled.

Previously frozen food items that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked.

A slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.

Walk-in cooler and/or walk-in freezer gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up.

There was an accumulation of limescale inside of a dishmachine.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

River Strand Golf and Country Club, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton

An inspector observed large cans of artichoke hearts that were dented. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator discarded the cans.

An inspector observed cooks changing gloves without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

Coleslaw was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance on the interior of an ice machine.

There was an accumulation of green mold-like substance around soda-dispensing nozzles at a wait station.

Cutting boards on the cook line were stained.

The interior of a soda gun in a bar area was soiled.

A spray bottle containing sanitizer was not labeled.

Shrimp was thawing in standing water. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator moved the shrimp to a reach-in cooler.

Single-service bowls were not stored inverted to prevent contamination.

Sanitizer was stored next to salmon on a preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

The interior of an ice machine was pitted with rust.

Tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of food debris at the bottom of an oven unit.

A walk-in cooler fan cover was soiled with dust.

An employee used tongs to handle raw ground beef and then used them to handle hamburger buns without first washing and sanitizing them, according to an inspector. The inspector educated the employee on proper procedure. Corrective action was taken. The buns were discarded.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Hana Sushi Lounge, 8126 Lakewood Main St. #102, Lakewood Ranch

An inspector observed an employee clear dirty dishes and then serve plated food without first washing hands. The inspector advised on proper handwashing protocol.

The restaurant’s lunch menu did not properly identify items containing raw or undercooked animal foods. An inspector advised on proper procedure.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous foods. Corrective action was taken.

Proof of required training was not available for some employees.

A spray bottle containing an unknown chemical was not labeled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

Soiled dry wiping cloths were in use. Corrective action was taken.

A curtain was soiled in a passage leading to a serving area.

To-go containers were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An insect control device was installed over food contact surfaces.

An ice scoop was stored in a soiled container.

There was grease accumulated on the floor at the cook line.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

Multiple ceiling tiles in the kitchen area were soiled.

Ceiling tiles were missing throughout the kitchen.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Taqueria Morales, 5645 15th St. E., Bradenton (food truck)

A certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A person in charge was unable to answer basic questions about allergens.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Records of required employee training did not contain all of the required information.

A wall around a flat top grill was soiled with a buildup of debris.

A ventilation hood was soiled with a buildup of grease.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

A dishwasher was not washing hands between handling dirty and clean dishes, according to an inspector. The inspector educated the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Sour cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold at the top of an ice bin.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

There was dust on an exhaust fan in a kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with a beard was not wearing a beard guard or restraint while preparing food.

Employee drinks were stored in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.