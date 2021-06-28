Food & Drink

Dirty dining: Inspectors find handwashing and mold problems at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for lack of employee handwashing.

Other problems at area restaurants included moldy equipment, unsafe food temperatures and improper meat thawing.

Here is what inspectors found.

Jaxx Sportsbar, 1035 Hasko Road, Palmetto

InfuZions, 6090 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

River Strand Golf and Country Club, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton

Hana Sushi Lounge, 8126 Lakewood Main St. #102, Lakewood Ranch

Taqueria Morales, 5645 15th St. E., Bradenton (food truck)

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

