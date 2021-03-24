Need Easter dining plans? Here are meals and food deals around Bradenton

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter 2021 is one of the first holidays when many families will be able to celebrate together once again.

If you want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time socializing, a ready-made meal from a local restaurant or grocery store is a great option for Easter brunch, lunch or dinner.

Here are some of the egg-celent Easter meal offerings around Bradenton this year.

Restaurants

Bonefish Grill: The Bonefish Grill Easter meal comes complete with grilled mahi mahi and jumbo shrimp, sauce, house or Caesar salad, a choice of side (seasonal veggies, garlic whipped potatoes or rice) bread with pesto and cookies for dessert. The meal is priced at $49.90 and feeds up to five people. Upgrade to a side of bacon mac and cheese for an additional $3. Wine and alcoholic seltzer are also available to-go.

Details: Offered April 2-4. Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Reservations recommended for restaurant dining. Bonefish Grill, 7456 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941-795-8020) and 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota (941-360-3171).

Info: order.bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is offering spring specials that include a choice of a chicken, lamb chop or mahi mahi entree, bread, soup or salad and a choice of side. The individual meals are priced from $17.99-$26.99. Family food bundles are also available from $34.99.

Details: Spring specials offered through April 4. Available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (941-755-7712) and 5425 University Parkway, University Park (941-355-4116).

Info: carrabbas.com.

Euphemia Haye Restaurant: Euphamia Haye Restaurant is offering dinner reservations for Easter. A roast leg of lamb special will be available in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu and nightly specials.

Details: Reservations available from 4-9 p.m. Easter Sunday. Live music at 6:30 p.m. Euphamia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key.

Info: 941-383-3633. euphemiahaye.com.

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant: Mar Vista will be open for dining in on Easter Sunday with a hand-carved prime rib special in addition to the the restaurant’s usual offerings.

Details: Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant, 760 Broadway St., Longboat Key.

Info: 941-383-2391. marvistadining.com.

Mattison’s Restaurants: All three Mattison’s locations in Bradenton and Sarasota will be open for dine-in and carryout on Easter Sunday. The Bradenton location will offer a brunch menu of french toast and egg delights and a full holiday dinner menu with appetizers, soups, salads, festive entrees and desserts.

Details: Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (11 a.m.-8 p.m.); Mattison’s City Grille, 1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota (11 a.m.-10 p.m.). Reservations recommended.

Info: mattisons.com.

Metro Diner: Metro Diner locations will offer hot Easter meals as well as heat-and-serve options to-go. The ready-to-eat meal is priced at $14.99 and includes a choice of baked ham or roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, sides and dessert, and it can be enjoyed in-restaurant, picked up or delivered.

The heat-and serve meals are available in portions for an individual ($14.99), up to four people ($59.99) or up to eight people ($109.99). They come complete with baked ham or roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls and a whole apple or pecan pie. The meals can be pre-ordered through Easter Sunday, with pickup windows available on April 2-4.

Details: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Easter Sunday. Preorder until 5 p.m. Metro Diner has area locations at 4726 Cortez Road W, Bradenton (941- 306-3102) and 6056 N Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota (941-404-8815).

Info: metrodiner.com.

Pier 22 Restaurant and GROVE Restaurant: Sister restaurants Pier 22 in Bradenton and GROVE in Lakewood Ranch are serving Easter brunch and dinner for dine-in as well as pre-made meals for pickup.

Holiday brunch will be available at both restaurants from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with a menu of beignets, omelets, french toast and more. A dinner menu featuring starters, soups, salads, seafood, chicken and steak entrees and dessert will be offered from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the to-go option, both restaurants will offer individual prime rib dinners ($35 a plate) or a prime rib family dinner that serves up to four ($180).

Details: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Easter Sunday. For to-go meals, preorder by 3 p.m. April 3 for pickup on Easter between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton and GROVE Restaurant, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch.

Info: Dial Pier 22 Restaurant at 941-748-8087. pier22dining.com. Dial GROVE Restaurant at 941-893-4321. grovelwr.com.

Grocery stores

Fresh Market: Fresh Market is offering pre-prepped, heat-and-serve holiday meals in two sizes. The meals come with honey ham slices, green beans, white cheddar scalloped potatoes, pineapple, rolls and a dessert. A large meal is priced at $79.99 (feeds eight to 10) and the small is $49.99 (feeds four). There’s also a lamb meal for two ($39.99) as well as individual entrees and sides available for pre-order.

Details: Order now for pickup on April 1-4. The Fresh Market has area locations at 6701 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (941-795-1800) and 5251 University Parkway, University Park (941-355-0417).

Info: thefreshmarket.com.

Publix: Publix delis offer a variety of heat-and-serve dishes and sides perfect for Easter dinner. If you want to keep it simple, the “Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Ham Dinner” is a good option. It comes with a boneless ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and a marshmallow dessert, feeds seven to ten guests, and is priced at $54.99.

Details: Order at least 48 hours in advance and pick up in store. Some deli items are also available for delivery.

Info: publix.com.

Is there an Easter offer missing from our list? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.