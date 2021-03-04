Indulge in Greek food (and maybe win a new car) at ‘Greek Fest To Go’ this weekend

A beloved local tradition, St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek festival typically draws crowds from Manatee and Sarasota counties for shopping, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Now in its 37th outing, this year’s festival will be a little different thanks to COVID-19.

But organizers have figured out a way to maintain one of the festival’s essential elements — an abundance of amazing Greek food.

This year’s event, dubbed “Greek Fest To Go,” will be held in a drive-thru format.

Locals can place a food order online for pickup on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The menu features recipes sourced directly from Greece and whipped up by Greek cooks, according to the church. Offerings include lamb shanks, pastitsio, moussaka, spanakopita, Greek salad and gyros. There’s also a choice of Greek pastries and desserts.

Another traditional part of the festival that will still take place is a raffle for a brand new car and other cash prizes.

The grand prize winner will score a choice of a Mercedes-Benz sedan or SUV or $25,000 cash.

Best of all, the festival supports a local charity, All Faiths Foods Bank, as well as the church’s own community outreach programs.

Details: 4-8 p.m. Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota.

Info: Order food and enter the raffle at stbarbarafestival.org.