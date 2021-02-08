Colombian basil tested in Miami might have cyclospora. A recall involves Kroger, others.

For the second time in three months, there’s a multistate, multi-brand organic basil recall prompted by the possibility of cyclospora after testing done in Florida.

The recall announced by Shenandoah Growers’ Monday involves a couple of brands also in November’s massive recall, which was ignited by Florida Department of Agriculture testing. This product pull, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, followed FDA testing in Miami of basil grown at Puerto Vallarta Herbs SAS farms in Colombia.

Shenandoah Growers said it issued the recall after “a single instance in which a sample of bulk product was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA as part of routine surveillance and indicated the potential presence of cyclospora.”

The CDC describes symptoms of cyclospora infection as including “watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; and fatigue.” Without treatment, these maladies can hang around for a month or longer.

What’s recalled:

▪ Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty, 0.75-ounce, 2-ounce and 4-ounce, lot No. PV40515 1034 and 4-ounce and 1-pound clamshells, lot No. PV40515 3034.

Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty Organic Basil label FDA

▪ That’s Tasty, 0.25-ounce, lot No. PV40515 1034; 0.5-ounce, lot No. PV40515 3034; and 3.0-ounce, lot No. PV40515 3035 (this lot went to Schnucks supermarkets).

That’s Tasty Organic Basil FDA

That’s Tasty (Pasta Blend), 0.5-ounce, lot No. PV40515 3034.

Simple Truth, 3.0-ounce, lot No. PV40515 4034. Simple Truth is Kroger’s house brand for organics.

Simple Truth Organic Basil FDA

The basil was distributed last Wednesday and Thursday to retail stores in Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The 3,240 recalled units were packed at Shenandoah’s Indianapolis facility.

If you have this basil, toss it or return it to the store for a refund. You can also get a refund and questions answered by calling Shenandoah Growers, at 844-896-6939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.