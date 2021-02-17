Food & Drink

Dirty dining: Inspectors find mold, food safety issues at Bradenton area pizza restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several pizza restaurants were cited for food safety issues and moldy equipment.

Here is what inspectors found.

Sixty East Italian Cucina & Martini Bar, 2219 60th Ave. E., Ellenton

Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Salad Bar, 103 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

San Remo Pizza & Pasta, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton

Rocco’s Pizza Pasta Grill, 827 14th St. W., Bradenton

Papa John’s, 3428 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service