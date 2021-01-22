Dirty dining: Unsafe food temperatures, employee handwashing issues found at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems that included employee handwashing issues, improper meat storage and unsafe food temperatures.

Here is what inspectors found.

Haydee’s Restaurant, 5803 15th St. E. #3, Bradenton

Raw pork was stored over ready-to-eat tortillas in a reach-in cooler, and raw chicken was stored over cooked beef in another reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shell eggs were stored at an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Black beans and refried black beans that were prepared the previous day had been left to cool overnight at room temperature. An inspector advised on proper cooling procedures and provided a cooling procedure chart. A restaurant operator discarded the food.

There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

The restaurant’s probe thermometer for measuring food temperatures was not accurate. An inspector educated a restaurant operator on how to calibrate the thermometer.

Wet wiping cloths in use on the cook line were not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There was no easily visible air temperature thermometer in a refrigerator on the cook line.

An employee beverage was stored on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Habanero’s Mexican Grill and Bar, 5120 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Cans of roach pesticide that were not intended for use in a restaurant were present in a dry storage area. An inspector advised a restaurant operator that pesticide should be removed from the restaurant.

An open bucket of sanitizer was stored next to an open container of cooling chicken on reach-in cooler shelving. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator moved the sanitizer to a designated chemical storage area.

Required employee training was expired for one employee.

The restaurant did not provide an employee storage area, and employee items were kept in a dry storage area. A restaurant operator moved the employee items away from food.

An ice scoop was stored on top of a dirty ice machine between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A screen door on an exterior exit did not fit properly and left a large gap at the top of the entryway. An inspector advised that the screen door should be replaced.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton

Beef was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An employee handwash sink did not have enough water pressure to properly wash hands.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

Sanitizer buckets were blocking access to an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around a mixer head. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Thai Wasabi, 5250 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton

Bean sprouts and fresh garlic in oil were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator placed the items in a reach-in cooler.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Fresh garlic in oil was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a heavy buildup on a vent in a dry storage area.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 7175 S.R. 70, Bradenton

Butter was being held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed frozen cream sauce thawing at room temperature. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator moved the cream to a walk-in cooler for thawing.

A scoop handle was in direct contact with ready-to-eat chicken. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.