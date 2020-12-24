Vegetable product recalled from Florida’s Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys stores

A labeling mess-up that could have serious consequences caused the recall of vegetable trays sent to Southeastern Grocers stores out of the chain’s Miami, Jacksonville and Plant City distribution centers.

Country Fresh made the “Party Tray Vegetables with Ranch Dip,” sold in Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys stores under the house brand SE Grocers. But Country Fresh put the nutritional label for “Apple & Cheese with Caramel Dip.” The latter doesn’t have egg, making it an undeclared allergen in the vegetable tray.

For most people, this means nothing. For people with an egg allergy, erroneously believing the ranch dip in the veggie tray is safe can be a mistake that puts them in the hospital or the morgue. That’s why food allergy recalls are classified by the FDA and USDA as Class 1 recalls, of the highest priority.

The recalled trays have lot code No. 020NFU2001, UPC code No. 3825911509 and a best by date of Dec. 27, 2020. Customers who feel the need to do so can toss the vegetable trays or return them to the store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Country Fresh at 855-281-9715 or Southeastern Grocers at 866946-6349, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.