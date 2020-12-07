Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters are being recalled — but not from all stores

Publix on Monday announced that its 20-ounce Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters have been recalled in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.

But read on before you toss your cookies or return them for a refund.

First, Publix’s alert stated that its stores in South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties — aren’t included in this recall.

Second, this is a food allergy recall, specifically pecan allergy. What Publix described as a “temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes” at Pennsylvania-based George DeLallo Co. caused the platters to be wrapped in packaging that didn’t list pecans among the ingredients. No problem if you don’t have a problem with pecans.

But, as the alert says, “people who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.”

The recalled platters come from lot No. W34326 with a best by date of 10/APR/2021 and UPC No. 4141588690.

If you might be serving someone with a pecan allergy, throw out the platters or return them for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Publix at 800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.

